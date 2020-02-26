From Hollywood to hair care, Taraji P. Henson enters the beauty industry with an affordable line

The products shown may be from a celebrity’s own product line. If you buy those products through the links in this article, Target, which sells the celebrity's line, has agreed to give Shop TODAY a commission on purchase.

Before she became a Golden Globe winner and New York Times bestselling author, Taraji P. Henson landed in Los Angeles as a young mother with big dreams.

In the latest episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," Henson recalled the time she moved to the City of Angels in 1996 with $700 and her then-1-year-old son.

"I was fearless," she told host Jill Martin. Thinking back, the 49-year-old said when you're in your twenties, "You're ready to take on the world — you have your whole life ahead of you."

Prior to moving west to pursue a full-time career in the entertainment business, Henson, a self-proclaimed hustler, was busy earning her college degree, working a day job at the Pentagon and moonlighting as a singer and dancer on a cruise boat.

On where she gets her work ethic, Henson told Martin her parents were a huge influence.

Her mom worked her way up at department store Woodward & Lothrop, explained Henson. "She started by tagging merchandise in the basement to 20 years later, having her own office with employees working under her."

And despite experiencing tough times, Henson's father also inspired her. "I saw how a human could lose everything and come back," she said. "I saw how you start from the bottom and make it to the top. I lived it. I saw it. I had great examples in my household, so that's in me."

So it's no surprise that she made a name for herself in the entertainment business — but Henson isn't stopping there: She's also taking over the beauty game.

TPH by Taraji is the result of Henson's decade-long journey to launch an affordable hair care line for all hair types and textures. Available at Target, the solution-oriented, 18-piece collection is split into four categories of care: yellow for scalp health, red for repair, teal for cleansing and purple for styling treatments.

The best part? Each product is $15 or less.

"I've been working on trying to get it to the masses for a decade, but the first part of the decade it was just for me because it was literally a problem that I needed a solution for and I couldn't find the products in any stores," she explained of the inspiration to create her own products. "It wasn't out on the market, so I just had to create it for myself, and it literally was just for me."

With encouragement from friends, Henson got serious about bringing her homemade formulas to people everywhere. "That's when I got serious about bringing my dream to fruition."

The problem-solving line started with a focus on scalp health but later grew into a full collection. "I keep pinching myself," she said of developing an extensive 18-product line with everything from clarifying shampoos to nourishing scalp oil.

If she weren't an actress, Henson admits, "I totally would have been in cosmetology."

