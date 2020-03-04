How the Hilton sisters plan to expand their growing fashion and beauty empires

The products shown may be from a celebrity’s own product line. If you buy those products through the links in this article, the celebrity's line has agreed to give Shop TODAY a small share of the revenue from your purchase.

Though entrepreneurship ran in the family well before they were even born, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild took it upon themselves to pave their own paths to success from a young age. The sisters shared the story of how they became businesswomen with host, Jill Martin, on the latest episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin."

As teens, the two didn't waste any time getting their first jobs as models. And both credit their parents for giving them the confidence and work ethic to start making their own money before they could even drive.

“I think coming from a family of entrepreneurs it’s just sort of in our DNA, and we had a strong work ethic instilled in us at a very young age," Rothschild told Martin.

Hilton explained, "I feel, actually, very lucky because we do come from a privileged family, but they never spoiled us and always wanted us to make something of ourselves and do something on our own."

Now, the sisters have an impressive array of accolades: Hilton has over 40 retail stores, dozens of fragrances and is a bonafide international DJ. Rothschild has developed 12 fashion lines, a style guide, a shoe collection and started her own family in the midst of all of it.

"It just makes me feel so proud that I’ve worked so hard and created this entire empire on my own," Hilton told Martin on her accomplishments. "Success is something that really drives me in life and I love what I do. I am very passionate about it."

Throw in their millions of social media followers, and it's clear why Martin calls the Hilton sisters the original influencers. And they're not slowing down.

Hilton and Rothschild have even more on the way, from Hilton's new documentary, "This is Paris," to a secret design project, which they're working on together and expected to announce soon.

Both brought their most recent ventures to the "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" set, including Rothschild's latest shoe collection and Hilton's anti-aging skin care line and 25th fragrance.

The sisters also have special discounts in store for viewers: Score 60% off select products from Hilton's ProD.N.A. skin care line, 34% off her latest fragrance and 25% off of select styles from Rothchild's shoe collaboration with French Sole.

"It's so much fun to make products," said Hilton. "We love being businesswomen and just making things that people really enjoy, and I love that Nicky makes my favorite type of shoes!"

Shop Paris Hilton's new perfume:

The products shown may be from a celebrity’s own product line. If you buy those products through the links in this article, the celebrity's line has agreed to give Shop TODAY a small share of the revenue from your purchase.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Shop Nicky Hilton x French Sole Collaboration:

Shop ProD.N.A.:

Shop this episode's deals:

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a commission if you buy something through our links.

Jules Smith Lobster Claw Necklace, $42 (was $70) using code SHOPTHESTARS

Ban.do Travel Accessories, $21.21 to $30.56 (was $24.95 to $35.95) using code SHOPTHESTARS

Shop the "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" set:

These products were independently selected by the editorial team. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a commission if you buy something through our links.

Shop Martin's Outfit:

Jill purchased each of these items because she loves them and is not being paid by the brands to promote or mention these products. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a commission if you buy something through our links.

For more "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" content, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!