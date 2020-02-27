From scalp scrubs to nourishing conditioners, each product in Taraji P. Henson's hair care line is $15 or less

The products shown may be from a celebrity’s own product line. If you buy those products through the links in this article, Target, which sells the celebrities line, has agreed to give Shop TODAY a commission on purchase.

On the latest episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," actress Taraji P. Henson shared the news of a project 10 years in the making: She's getting into the beauty business.

Henson teamed up with Target to launch a solution-oriented, 18-piece hair care line for all hair types. From scalp scare to nourishing conditioners, each product in TPH by Taraji is $15 or less.

"I've been working on trying to get it to the masses for a decade, but the first part of the decade it was just for me because it was literally a problem that I needed a solution for and I couldn't find the products in any stores," she told Martin. "It wasn't out on the market, so I just had to create it for myself, and it literally was just for me."

From the "Make it Rain" hydrating conditioner to the "After Dark" overnight repair mask, you can shop all of the affordable products from Henson's new line right here.

TPH by Taraji Scalp Care

"I think everyone can benefit from a scalp cleanse," Henson told Martin. "Before you wash your hair, you should start with a scalp cleanse — that's for everyone across the board. You can't expect healthy hair if you don't have a healthy scalp."

This heat-activated sugar scrub gently exfoliates, and it won't take long for you to smell the peppermint- and coconut-infused formula. The vegan scrub is suitable for all hair types, so you can style your hair, knowing it's healthy from the roots to the ends.

Say goodbye to scalp buildup with this cleansing wash. It's infused with witch hazel and eucalyptus oil, which cools and soothes skin while refreshing the scalp. And, the special applicator allows you to target the scalp directly during application. Follow it up with the Mint Condition conditioner for clean and hydrated hair.

The last step in the TPH by Taraji scalp care line, this tingling conditioner helps hydrate and condition your hair and scalp for feel-good freshness. The bottle boasts the same tri-tip applicator so that you can apply the shea butter and aloe formula evenly.

Taraji notes that the scalp care line "is for everyone," making it an excellent fit for all hair textures, whether your locks are curly or straight.

TPH by Taraji Protein Masks

This protein mask works to strengthen and protect damaged hair from future breakage while giving it a healthy, shiny finish. It only takes 20 minutes to make the magic happen, which makes achieving nourished hair an effortless task.

"After I shampoo with the Serene Queen, I would sit in this for a while — like 10, 20 minutes — I usually do it while I'm cleaning up around the house, or cap it and sit under the dryer, it's up to you," Henson told a TODAY staffer with color-treated hair. "And then I would finish it off with Make it Rain."

Hair oils and serums can sometimes leave your hair feeling oily and greasy, rather than hydrated and lush. However, this baobab- and jojoba- oil infused scalp treatment aids in restoring shine to thirsty strands without saturating them or leaving behind a greasy residue.

By applying a pea-sized amount to your fingertips and then massaging into your hair, moisture is within reach!

If your heat-damaged locks are calling for some hydration, this overnight repair mask is a one-step solution suitable for all hair types.

Apply the mask to clean, damp hair and cover it overnight to reveal revitalized tresses in the morning. If overnight hair care doesn't work for you, you can also apply the mask to clean hair for 10 minutes and then rinse for a quick boost.

TPH by Taraji Hydrating Hair Care

Lather, hydrate and repeat with this wash that goes easy on the hair. The creamy formula nourishes and moisturizes, ultimately helping to make detangling an easier process.

"It's gentle and would be very nice and easy on your blonde because I have blonde too!" Henson said.

Intense hydration can be achieved in as little as three minutes with this powerful yet lightweight conditioner. With ingredients like quinoa and avocado oil, your freshly nourished hair will be thanking you for the extra dose of moisture.

While it is not recommended to wash your hair daily, sometimes it must be done — and TPH by Taraji has a solution.

"If you wash your hair every day, I would use Hustle & Co because it's shampoo and conditioner," Henson said. "If you're shampooing your hair every day, it's stripping — so every day you have to put the moisture back in."

This co-wash works by refreshing and softening hair without depleting its natural oils, thanks to ingredients like shea butter and sage extract.

Leave-in conditioners like these can deliver intense moisture with just a few sprays. This biotin-, marigold- and ginseng-infused formula will truly be your "ride or die," as it works to leave you with soft, clean-feeling hair.

