Save up to 75% on surprise deals — including leggings and shapewear — featured on 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin'

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

You don't have to wait for the next "Steals and Deals" to score big savings on the hottest products. Jill Martin is bringing even more deals you'll love on this episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin."

It's no secret that Martin loves a good deal (Don't we all?), so she secured exclusive deals that can be delivered right to your doorstep with the click of a button. From chic leggings to figure-flattering shapewear, you can save up to 75% on these items for a limited time!

If getting to that weekly yoga class is half the battle, you might be looking for other ways to stay motivated while you’re there. Besides comfortable leggings and a Zen mindset, a new yoga mat can make all of the difference!

Whether you want a motivational quote or a picture of your happy place on your mat, this easily transportable yoga mat from MailPix is the perfect addition to your calming workout. In a deal exclusive to "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" viewers, you can score 75% off of custom yoga mats on the site using the code SHOPTHESTARS.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

These "liquid" leather leggings are just as comfortable as they are fashionable! The elastic waistband conforms to your body, so you can move all day freely without worrying about discomfort or a loose fit.

This Clara Sunwoo style is washable and wrinkle-resistant, so feel free to fold them up and put them in your suitcase for that upcoming winter getaway! You can save 40% on this wardrobe staple by using the code JILLMARTIN at checkout.

These leather leggings are not only Martin approved, but they are also a favorite of her pal, Kathie Lee Gifford!

Leather leggings are one of the hottest fashion must-haves, and if you haven’t snagged a pair for yourself yet, Martin found a deal you can’t miss! This pair features a front leather panel and a knit back, so you can move comfortably without feeling restrained. You can also save 40% on this style by using the code JILLMARTIN at checkout.

It can be hard to find shapewear that's affordable, comfortable and doesn't make you feel like you're almost suffocating — but Martin has a great deal on Commando's seamless shapewear. Save up to 20% on pieces including bras, body slips and more using the code SHOPTHESTARS at checkout.

For more "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" content, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!