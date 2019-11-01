Get the latest from TODAY

By Kamari Stewart

Trying to find the right product to control frizz isn't easy and the fluctuating weather lately hasn't been helping. With so many tutorials and products that claim to help reduce frizzy hair, it can be hard to know where to actually start.

If you're looking for a serum that will reduce frizz and tame your hair while also giving it a healthier and shinier look, then you should consider the Herstyler Hair Repair Serum that over 2,000 Amazon customers are raving about.

Herstyler Hair Repair Serum

"A little every day seems to help keep the hair healthy and happy," shared one reviewer.

$11.99

People are raving about the effects that it has on their hair from making it look healthier to adding a little shine to combatting frizz. They even love the floral scent.

The mixture of aloe and argan oil extracts is meant to leave your hair soft and shiny, but not greasy.

"This product gives me just the right amount of 'sleek' without looking like I need a good hair washing!" wrote one reviewer.

Though the bottle may look small, don't worry about having to replenish your stock any time soon. Reviewers seem to agree that less is more in the case of this serum.

"'Use sparingly' is not an exaggeration," one reviewer wrote.

"I’ve tried several other products and methods to try and get my hair back to its golden days, but this is the only product that works," shared one person. "I could not be happier with the results, my hair looks healthy and is soft and shiny."

Kamari Stewart

Kamari Stewart is a Commerce intern for TODAY.com. 