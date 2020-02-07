We asked dermatologists what they think of this popular $15 anti-dandruff shampoo

According to Dr. Rajani Katta, clinical assistant professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, the key ingredient in Nizoral is ketoconazole.

"This is an anti-fungal ingredient, and it helps combat one of the causes of dandruff, a specific yeast called Malassezia," Katta told TODAY. "It is thought that dandruff is due to an overactive response to this yeast. This yeast lives on everybody’s skin, but some people respond to it with redness, itching, and excessive flaking."

Hair loss specialist Dr. David H. Kingsley also told TODAY that ketoconazole is an effective anti-fungal ingredient.

While we haven't tried the shampoo ourselves, it initially caught our eye due to the overwhelmingly positive reviews and impressive before and after photos.

"After my first use of Nizoral, I noticed a huge reduction in the dryness and flakes on my scalp," one reviewer wrote. "After the second use, I was 99% flake-free and 100% scale-free. I have been using it ever since."

Another reviewer said the results made the shampoo "totally worth it."

"I used it four-five times (over a month), and it cleared my scalp almost completely," one reviewer wrote. "One more use, and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it."

Another reviewer even went so far as to call it a "miracle worker."

"I've suffered from dandruff my whole life and have tried everything under the sun: prescription shampoos and serums, smelly vinegar and mouth wash, salt, scrub brushes," they explained. "Nothing worked like this shampoo! It's my miracle worker. I've even got my flake-infested friends hooked on it."

If you feel like you've reached for everything on the drugstore shelf in your quest to manage dandruff, this $15 "miracle worker" might just be what your shower is missing.

