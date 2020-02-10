This $12 clarifying shampoo removed so much product buildup from my hair

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Styling fine hair is a challenge sometimes. I struggle to get volume and am always trying different products to give my hair a boost.

It wasn't until my hairstylist ran her fingers through my hair that I knew I was dealing with a larger problem: buildup. All that product residue was weighing my hair down even more. Plus, washing my strands with hard water (known for higher mineral content) added to the film. My poor mane had been put through the wringer.

The good news? According to my stylist, clarifying shampoo would help restore shine and volume. It's like a detox for hair and gets stubborn dirt and oil to FINALLY rinse out.

So, last month I started using Joico K-PAK Clarifying Shampoo— and my hair has never felt cleaner!