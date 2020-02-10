This $12 clarifying shampoo removed so much product buildup from my hair

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Styling fine hair is a challenge sometimes. I struggle to get volume and am always trying different products to give my hair a boost.
It wasn't until my hairstylist ran her fingers through my hair that I knew I was dealing with a larger problem: buildup. All that product residue was weighing my hair down even more. Plus, washing my strands with hard water (known for higher mineral content) added to the film. My poor mane had been put through the wringer.
The good news? According to my stylist, clarifying shampoo would help restore shine and volume. It's like a detox for hair and gets stubborn dirt and oil to FINALLY rinse out.
So, last month I started using Joico K-PAK Clarifying Shampoo— and my hair has never felt cleaner!
Joico K-PAK Clarifying Shampoo
It removes grime
Stuff We Love
"Using clarifying shampoo will remove product and mineral buildup from your hair," said Ben Stewart, national creative director for The Red Door. He prefers the vegan-friendly R+Co Oblivion, a gentle clarifying shampoo that can be used daily.
So, how can you tell when it's time to detox?
"We all have natural buildup ... the combination of our natural oil, sweat and dead skin cells build up on the hair and scalp," said Stewart.
Regular shampooing is usually enough to clear daily grime, but when you notice more significant buildup, it may be time to clarify. Here's what to look out for:
- Hair smells musky or sweaty
- Lost shine
- A hard time running fingers through hair
- Blonde hair turning brassy-orange
- Split ends
Bottom Line: Is it worth it?
For me, yes!
After using clarifying shampoo for a few weeks, I noticed an improvement. My hair was easier to style and seemed thicker. I also started using it on my daughter's hair, and I'm pretty confident the pool chlorine from last summer is finally gone!
Pro tip: I try not to use clarifying shampoos too frequently since it can dry my hair out. Once a week is plenty, though I always recommend following up with a conditioner no matter how often you use it. You can also continue with your regular shampoo and conditioner routine for the rest of the week.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Viral video shows hair buildup caused by 'drugstore shampoo'
- The secret to Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl hair is this frizz-fighting spray
- Simplify your morning routine with 55 stylish hair accessories
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.