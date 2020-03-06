Get the 'Shop the Stars' look! Host Jill Martin shares the details of her affordable outfit

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

On the newest episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," host Jill Martin sat down with Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild to discuss their ever-growing empires, including special deals and discounts for TODAY viewers.

Martin donned yet another stylish ensemble that you can shop at home! If you loved her look, you don't have to go searching on your own. From her affordable top to her sleek heels, you can shop her entire outfit down below. Consider your next outfit for a night out, done!

Steal

"I think that when you open your closet, you should see pretty and you should see things that evoke warm feelings, happy feelings, exciting feelings, so [this] top to me is just a beautiful way to wear florals in the cooler months," Martin said.

This patterned blouse features long, puffy sleeves that are cool enough to transition from the winter to the spring. Pair it with jeans or with leggings as chic as Martin's for an elevated look.

"Again, it’s about mixing high and low, shopping in your closet and picking pieces that will make a statement not only outwardly, but that will make you feel good," Martin said. The host's leggings are from a vintage consignment shop, but these Clara Sunwoo leggings are a similar option.

While these leggings might be a bit of a splurge, they also might prove themselves to be a worthy staple in your closet, as the outfit combinations you can create are endless.

"You could wear them with sneakers or flats or with heels or sandals, and if you don’t love your midsection feel free to wear them with a tunic or a longer blazer," Martin said.

A black heel is a timeless shoe, and these lightly padded heels will never lose their luster. Their sleek look polishes off Martin's ensemble while the patent leather adds that extra level of flair. They are also available in four different styles, so you can choose the one that will best fit into your wardrobe.

Hoop earrings are a classic accessory, and Martin used them to accentuate the undertones in her blouse. These large hoops are subtle yet statement-making and are worth the splurge for any occasion.

Martin also wore her signature gloss on this episode. Its lightweight formula that is infused with vitamin E plumps and smoothes lips and is the perfect way to finish off her look.

