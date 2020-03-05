From comfortable flats to anti-aging skin care, the Hilton sisters share their new products on 'Shop the Stars'

The products shown may be from a celebrity’s own product line. If you buy those products through the links in this article, the celebrity's line has agreed to give Shop TODAY a small share of the revenue from your purchase.

On the newest episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," host Jill Martin sat down with Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild to discuss how they have each built their own empires from the bottom up. From Hilton's billion-dollar perfume creations to Rothschild's booming shoe business, the two have worked hard to pave their own path to success.

Hilton told Martin, "I love making beautiful products for my fans to enjoy," and that she is passionate about what she does, whether it's creating a perfume or any other item from her 19 product lines.

The Hilton sisters have brought some of their latest creations and collaborations to this episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," giving viewers the chance to score some great deals on skin care and footwear from the sisters themselves.

The products shown may be from a celebrity’s own product line. If you buy those products through the links in this article, the celebrity's line has agreed to give Shop TODAY a small share of the revenue from your purchase.

Paris Hilton's Latest Perfume

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Sixteen years in the perfume industry has allowed Hilton to sell over $2 billion worth of perfumes. Creating one perfume was simply a childhood ambition, but the 39-year-old has over two dozen signature fragrances to this day. "When I was a little girl, my sister and I would always go in my mom’s boudoir and try on all her perfumes and I said to my mom, 'One day I’m going to have my own Paris Hilton fragrance,' and to be standing here with my 25th is just such a dream come true," Paris said.

"Shop the Stars" viewers can score 34% off of Hilton's latest fragrance by using the code SHOPTHESTARS.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild x French Sole Collaboration

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

The inspiration behind Rothschild's fabulous footwear collection stems from the days where her ability to express herself through fashion was limited. "I went to a very strict, all-girls catholic school on the Upper East Side where we had (to wear) uniforms, no makeup, no nail polish, no heels — the only way of expressing ourselves was through our shoes," Rothschild told Martin.

Now the 36-year-old is expressing herself and allowing others to do the same through her new collaboration, which features different styles of flats and loafers. Each shoe is named after someone important in her life, including her sister, her mother Kathy Hilton and even her favorite Plaza Hotel character, Eloise.

In a deal exclusive to "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" viewers, you can receive 25% off on select pairs using the code SHOPTHESTARS at checkout.

Martin tried this style on during the show, a cheetah-print flat rightfully named after Rothschild's older sister, who loves the print. The cushioned footbed allows for comfortable, all-day wear, while the elegant black bow adds a subtle finishing touch.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This adorable flat features a velvet upper and leather sole, offering comfort and a chic look. "I'm a crazy cat lady, so I had to have a little kitty in this collection,” she said.

"This is the Eloise, named after our little friend from the Plaza Hotel. I love a smoking slipper, and these come in red, black, navy and coffee brown. And I just love this with a leather legging, a skinny jean — or even a dress like Paris’ would be quite cute," she told Martin.

"I'm obsessed with (this) shoe," Hilton pointed out. Named after Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany's, these mesh pumps are the perfect heels to transition from day to night. The pointed toe adds a sense of elegance to the front, while the small bow on the heel adds a bit of flair.

This shoe is named after their mother, Kathy Hilton, and is the shoe Rothschild says she "lives in" the most. Available in plenty of neutral shades, these comfortable flats pair well with dresses or jeans and will become your new go-to pair.

ProD.N.A. Skin Care

Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Paris says that she has always been into all-natural beauty, so it seemed fitting to create a line of skin care products herself. "My mom has always, since I was eight-years-old, taught me about skin care, so I’ve tried everything on the market. But I really wanted to make something that works," Hilton told Martin.

Hilton is offering her biggest discount yet for "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" watchers: 60% off of most products in the range using code SHOPTHESTARS at checkout.

Formulated to hydrate, brighten and lift the skin, this lightweight facial serum is suitable for all skin types. Use it in the morning and at night on freshly-cleansed skin to allow the formula to absorb into the skin.

Even Rothschild uses this diamond dust-infused cleanser, which cleanses, exfoliates and brightens the skin while keeping its moisture intact. It can also be used as a makeup remover, as it is the first step in the ProD.N.A. skincare regimen.

Eighty-seven percent of users reported that their skin appeared "softer and smoother" in just 60 days, according to the brand.

Hilton leads a busy life that involves a lot of late nights, so it is no wonder that her skincare line features this firming eye cream. It is formulated with aloe vera water and Persian silk tree extract, among other ingredients, that help to hydrate and firm skin over time.

This peel-off mask shows results after just one use, according to the brand. It is formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid and exfoliating AHAs that help brighten and firm your complexion.

For more "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" content, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!