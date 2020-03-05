Score up to 56% off spring fashion and beauty essentials on 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin'

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With spring right around the corner, it's the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a hair refresh, a gorgeous new accessory and travel essentials to make packing a breeze.

You can check everything off that list thanks to surprise deals on the latest episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin." From trendy jewelry to must-haves for your next vacation, you can get your hands on the best finds for a price that you won't want to pass up.

Jill Martin has you covered with 56% off a hair care kit, 40% off a beautiful layering necklace and 15% off organizers for all your travel needs. But hurry — these limited-time deals won't last!

Martin said she loves these products and is "obsessed" with Colorwow. And now, "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" viewers can score 56% off the ultimate hair care bundle using the code SHOPTHESTARS. It features color-safe shampoo and conditioner, a root-volumizing spray and a high gloss treatment spray.

The shampoo and conditioner work to cleanse and moisturize hair without any of the harmful sulfates while the root-volumizing spray gives a boost to flat hair. Finish off you do with a few spritzes of the high-gloss spray for a sleek look.

Layering necklaces can elevate an outfit, but the tangled mess it can become can ruin the effect.

This Jules Smith Jewelry lobster claw necklace has all the sophistication without the intertwined charms and chains. The short layer measures 14 inches while the longer layer is 16 inches, but each one features a 3-inch extender to suit your style. Pair it with your favorite blouse or a simple top — either way, this simple accessory dresses up any look.

Shop the Stars viewers can receive 40% off of the original price on this timeless piece by using the code SHOPTHESTARS at checkout.

Planning that spring break getaway? Martin has you covered with great deals on these adorable travel accessories that will make organizing your luggage so much easier. You can choose from a toiletry bag, a jewelry organizer or a travel organizer to make packing easier than ever!

"Shop the Stars" viewers can save 15% on your favorites using the code SHOPTHESTARS at checkout.

