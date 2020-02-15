Spruce up your décor with inspiration from the 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin' set

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

This frost gray decorative chair features a pillow-like cushion that makes it a perfect piece for your entertaining space. The cushions are also reversible, so they will never lose that luxurious feeling. Throw in a cozy throw blanket or pillow and you might not ever want to get up!

The best area rugs not only complete your living space but also make it easy to add other decorative items without being too distracting. This soft, white shag rug featured on Martin's set pairs perfectly with the tones of the Hanna Chair and throw pillows, making the space feel open and inviting.

An open-base coffee table can make any space not only appear bigger but feel bigger. This marble coffee table from Pottery Barn offers a modern look with its sleek tabletop and brass base, and certainly can transform a room. It is large enough to hold all of the essentials: a cup of coffee (or wine) and your favorite book.

Similar to the Pottery Barn table, these end tables boast an open base, which also helps maintain the open feel of the room. The tops of these tables are crafted from a smooth wood that balances the marble accents on the lower coffee table. Even better than the modern design, it is currently on sale for more than 60% off of the original price!

The unique hourglass design of this geometric end table is only enhanced by a polished finish with intentional distressing. This texture gives the piece a more natural and homey look. No assembly is required, so you can throw it into any space and elevate the aesthetic of the room in just a matter of seconds.

Much like the end tables and coffee table, the open concept and brass finish on these floor lamps make them the perfect addition to any room. While they are tall, they won't take up much floor space, whether you're looking to place them in a corner in your living room or pair them directly with an end table like Martin's.

The thin legs on this table lamp allow the base to be camouflaged by a floral arrangement or a simple candle. This style is available in three different finishes: bronze, brass or nickel, so you can best match it to your current living space. If the small size doesn't suit your decor needs, a larger size is also available.

If you're not looking to splurge too much on throw pillows, a chic pillow cover is a more affordable option (and easier to clean). The foil and embroidered accents on this cotton pillow cover add a pop of color to your space without demanding too much attention.

Available in stone white, rosette or platinum, these fluffy pillow covers are irresistibly soft and add a different texture to your couch, bed or chair. The zipper closure prevents it from falling off but also makes it easier to remove when it is time to clean it.

These throw blankets allow you to bring the comfort of Martin's set to your own home. You can choose from five different colors that you'll want to snuggle up under, and you just might not leave the couch for a while. As a plus, the blankets are Oeko-Tex certified, so they are free from harmful substances and dyes.

If burning real candles is not a possibility in your home, these faux candles will provide the same effect without any of the fear. Though they are made with real wax, they are smokeless and dripless, so they are safe for use around children and pets. While they add a nice touch to any room, they can also double as table centerpieces during the holidays.

Messy tabletops can throw off the aesthetic of a room, which makes table trays all the more essential. These chic, multipurpose lacquer trays come in five different colors and are an affordable way to organize any living space.

Atop of the wooden end tables, these candleholders add a sense of elegance to Martin's set. They also feature a brass finish that is reminiscent of an antique, matching the bottoms of the tables in the room.

If you enjoy the soft ambiance that taper candles create in a room, these are available in a set of 24 from West Elm and burn for up to 10 hours.

To add to the aura of a room, these bergamot and mandarin scented candles are similar to the ones featured on Martin's set and painted in soft gold. Once the candles have melted, you can save the container and use it as a pen cup for your office.

These metal vases have a brighter metal finish than the other accents in the room but still complement the overall décor. You can leave them empty like Martin, or toss in a floral arrangement to fill space and create a more stylish look.

Geodes have made their way into the realm of home décor, whether they adorn a coffee table or a bookshelf. These natural amethyst sculptures are made in Brazil and fit perfectly in the decorative lacquer trays on Martin's set.

