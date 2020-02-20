7 new hotels you'll want to visit in 2020, according to Travel + Leisure

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With spring quickly approaching, the itch for travel may be hard to ignore. Though you might want to jump on a flight to your favorite vacation destination, you should also consider adding some new locations to your radar.

Travel + Leisure just released its 15th annual list of best new hotel openings, giving you exposure to the trendiest destinations of 2020. Editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share the hottest properties to check out right now.

Check out the Travel + Leisure picks below and get to packing — a new journey might be right around the corner!

Best New Travel 2020

Retreat to the mountains for a weekend escape at Captain Whidbey Inn. The hotel is situated on Washington State's Whidbey Island, which is only a few short miles from multiple state parks and historical reserves.

Spend your stay whale watching on the dock or dining at the living room-style restaurant. If you'd like a little more activity, you can hop on one of the free on-site bikes and explore the panoramic island.

This hidden oasis sits on 38 acres of land near Saguaro National Park in Tucson, Arizona. The Pasada suites are filled with soothing white and tan colors, relaxing décor and fireplaces for a cozy night indoors.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Though the rooms are quite a treat you'll want to explore more of what the hotel has to offer, including a calming yoga studio, a weekly movie night and the delicious Rise Above bakery.

Unwind at the Willow House desert retreat, a resort located only six miles from the picturesque Big Bend National Park in west Texas. The unobstructed views of the Chisos Mountain Range will leave you in awe and the boutique concrete casitas complement the scenery.

Each casita sits in a semi-circle around a communal main house that encourages a sense of community and togetherness. The house includes a large gourmet kitchen and a fire pit for an evening under the stars.

The exciting Miami nightlife might be the initial draw to the sunshine state, but this hotel may keep you in town long after your expected stay.

At the Palihouse Miami Beach, you can find multiple room layouts, including king and queen suites in addition to rooms that boast a balcony with a view. The building is also designed with striking Art Deco décor throughout.

For a fun take on dining visit the hotel's Greenbrier Swim and Social for patio lunches, poolside snacks and drinks at the bar all day long.

Located at John F. Kennedy International Airport, TWA Hotel includes 512 ultra-quiet guest rooms that are designed to take you back in time to the 1960s. The rooms are filled with premium amenities and midcentury modern decor, though the communal areas are what makes this hotel unique.

The hotel has 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 10,000-square-foot gym, museum exhibits, a grab-and-go food hall, lounges and fun game rooms. Oh, and don't forget the rooftop infinity pool!

This boutique hotel located in Downtown Detroit is in the heart of the historic Woodward shopping district. The building itself includes 129 rooms, retail stores and a 24-hour fitness center, but the real charm is the craftsmanship of the construction.

Shinola Hotel has a few dining options including the Italian restaurant run by award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini. The urban style dining and authentic dishes from southern Sicily and Italy are sure to make a good impression.

Rebuilt after Hurricane Maria, Finca Victoria Vieques is truly a sight to see. The property is tucked away amid tropical vegetation and features diverse building structures.

You can start your day with complimentary yoga and follow your session by dining at the Ayurvedic kitchen. For more relaxation, continue your day at the natural water pool or lay low at the El Livin communal house.

For more travel stories, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!