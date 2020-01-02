The best places to travel in 2020, according to Travel + Leisure

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

For anyone with a resolution to travel more in 2020, Travel + Leisure is providing a cheat sheet to the best places to go!

Every year, the magazine compiles a list of the 50 best places to visit, taking into account factors like tourism statistics, major events, flight routes, restaurant openings, and hotel debuts, along with other things like available attractions and insight from travel agents and industry insiders.

This year's list includes cities that you might have never considered, remote islands that provide perfect peace and quiet, and plenty of glamorous spots. They also recommend some great hotels to be your home away from home while traveling.

To make your search even easier, we've compiled some of our favorite hotels and cities in the list below!

Travel + Leisure Best Places to Visit

This modern hotel combines industrial style with luxurious touches. TripAdvisor

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 Stars from 1,089 reviews

Oklahoma City is becoming more and more popular as an arts and culture destination, with a gigantic Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center satellite campus opening this spring. If you're planning a trip to the city, try staying in this updated and modern hotel.

The nearly 100-year-old brick building was originally built by Henry Ford himself as a Model T assembly plant. Now upgraded to hold 135 luxury hotel rooms, a contemporary art museum, and a delicious restaurant with a menu inspired by regional culinary traditions, the hotel maintains its industrial roots while providing you with a glamorous stay.

Enjoy old-world charm on Mackinac Island. TripAdvisor

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 485 reviews

Try giving a coastal vacation a new twist by visiting the Great Lakes! With 11,000 miles of shoreline, small cruise ships that make it easy to explore, and lakeside cities and gorgeous islands with plenty of activities available, there's something for everyone.

If you're looking for a hotel that's as exciting as the environment, try the Bicycle Street Inn and Suites and Waterfront Collection, which features 56 guest rooms and suites. Some rooms have balconies and panoramic views; all include walk-in glass showers, coffee-makers, other kitchen appliances, and large televisions.

A skylit atrium and a newly renovated restaurant provide plenty of space to spend time, and additional amenities include a fitness center with available massage therapy, a business center, and laundry.

Trip Advisor Rating: N/A

Take a quick international trip and spend some time in New Brunswick, Canada. The only officially bilingual province in the country is focusing on raising awareness about its history and traditions, and there's no better way to completely engross yourself in those traditions than by going camping.

At Cielo Glamping Maritime, the camping experience gets a luxurious upgrade. The fully-insulated domes are equipped with a private patio and wood-fired hot tub, and provide gorgeous lakeside views.

Sophisticated and stylish, the Foundry Hotel is perfect for all kinds of travelers. TripAdvisor

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 257 reviews

Situated in a historic neighborhood in trendy Asheville, the Foundry Hotel is just five minutes away from the city's exciting downtown area. The city combines the best small-town feel with the art and culture of a big city, with plenty of art galleries and exciting restaurants.

At the Foundry Hotel, rooms are just as glamorous as the surrounding area. With complimentary WiFi, work desks, and marble bathrooms with waterfall showers, the rooms are comfortable whether you're traveling for work or pleasure. An on-site restaurant has an herb garden, fire pits, and outdoor seating for a uniquely relaxing experience.

Celebrate nature and the beauty of the California Coast at Vespera on Ocean. TripAdvisor

Trip Advisor Rating: 4.5 stars from 37 reviews

Envelop yourself in the beauty of California's coastline in this recently-opened hotel. The gorgeous location feels refreshingly low-key, with 125 rooms and a eucalyptus grove that monarch butterflies flock to in the winter.

A coastal kitchen serves upscale cuisine in a relaxed setting, celebrating the seafood and agricultural bounty that has become a staple of the area.

Each suite in this Portugal hotel has its own exotic theme. TripAdvisor

Trip Advisor Rating: 5 stars from 181 reviews

Experience luxurious accommodation in a historic building in the heart of one of Portugal's most beautiful cities. A former palace holds 12 deluxe rooms and suites; 11 apartments are available just a few meters away on Porto's trendiest streets.

Each room has its own exotic theme, mirroring the journey of Portuguese explorers and inspired by fabrics, materials, and spices from around the world. Lavish material and lush plants make for a completely luxurious experience.

Experience true peace and quiet in these secluded cottages. Expedia

Expedia Rating: 4.8 stars from 4 reviews

Get away from it all by staying in these spacious cottages. Located on a secluded hilltop, ringed by rain forest, and situated on a 166-square-mile island in the Caribbean, these luxurious rooms are the perfect place to get some peace and quiet while still being surrounded by natural beauty and historic landmarks.

