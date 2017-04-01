Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

6 must-have travel gadgets and accessories for your next summer trip

Whether you're on the road for business or flying to sunnier horizons, here's our list of the best travel accessories and where to buy them.
The art of efficient packing means having everything you need, nothing you don’t and the perfect tools to help you organize it all. Whether you’re headed to a business meeting or jetting to sunnier horizons, the right gear can make all the difference between a great trip and a flop.

Today, Mark Ellwood from Condé Nast Traveler is on the show showing us six great travel gadgets and accessories for your next trip. Whether it's making your trip more comfortable, more clean, or more memorable, Mark has the gadgets you must have for your summer travels.

Inflatable cushion, instant printer: Great travel gadgets for your summer trips

Jul.03.201803:40

Travelon 1st Class Sleeper, $25, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Travelon 1st Class Sleeper

$26Amazon

This is also available on The Saavy Traveller for $40.

GG1000 Pluggable UV Sanitizer and Odor Reducer, $33 (normally $35), Amazon

GermGuardian GG1000 Pluggable UV-C Sanitizer and Deodorizer,

$33Amazon

This product is also available at Home Depot for $33, Target for $35 and QVC for 2 for $56.

The Air Hook, $22 (normally $28), eBags

The Airhook Travel Cup and Electronic Device Holder

$22eBags

This product is also available on TheAirhook.com for $23, HSN for $25 and Amazon for $25.

Prynt Pocket, $130 (normally $150), Amazon

Prynt Pocket, Instant Photo Printer for iPhone

$130Amazon

This product is also available at Adorama.com for $150 and Prynt.com for $150.

The Muncher Multi Utensil Tool, $50, Amazon

Full Windsor The Muncher Tool

$50Amazon

This product is also available at Full-Windsor.com for $50.

Vago Travel Compressor, $99, Vago

Vago Travel Compressor

$99Vago

