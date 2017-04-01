Get the latest from TODAY
The art of efficient packing means having everything you need, nothing you don’t and the perfect tools to help you organize it all. Whether you’re headed to a business meeting or jetting to sunnier horizons, the right gear can make all the difference between a great trip and a flop.
Today, Mark Ellwood from Condé Nast Traveler is on the show showing us six great travel gadgets and accessories for your next trip. Whether it's making your trip more comfortable, more clean, or more memorable, Mark has the gadgets you must have for your summer travels.
For more summer travel must-haves, check out our round-up of the best luggage to take on your next trip and the top toys to keep your kids entertained on the airplane.
Travelon 1st Class Sleeper, $25, Amazon
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
This is also available on The Saavy Traveller for $40.
GG1000 Pluggable UV Sanitizer and Odor Reducer, $33 (normally $35), Amazon
This product is also available at Home Depot for $33, Target for $35 and QVC for 2 for $56.
The Air Hook, $22 (normally $28), eBags
This product is also available on TheAirhook.com for $23, HSN for $25 and Amazon for $25.
Prynt Pocket, $130 (normally $150), Amazon
This product is also available at Adorama.com for $150 and Prynt.com for $150.
The Muncher Multi Utensil Tool, $50, Amazon
This product is also available at Full-Windsor.com for $50.
Vago Travel Compressor, $99, Vago