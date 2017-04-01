Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The art of efficient packing means having everything you need, nothing you don’t and the perfect tools to help you organize it all. Whether you’re headed to a business meeting or jetting to sunnier horizons, the right gear can make all the difference between a great trip and a flop.

Today, Mark Ellwood from Condé Nast Traveler is on the show showing us six great travel gadgets and accessories for your next trip. Whether it's making your trip more comfortable, more clean, or more memorable, Mark has the gadgets you must have for your summer travels.