Here are the 10 best hotels for families in the US

Parents suffering from cabin fever with children who have enjoyed far too many snow days this harsh winter are probably dreaming of their next getaway right now.

And for those actually planning to bring their kids along with them, just where should they be looking for the most family-friendly places to stay?

California and Florida, according to the latest Travelers’ Choice award winners released Tuesday by TripAdvisor. Hotels in Orlando, Florida, and in Southern California (mainly Anaheim) made up all but one of the travel and booking site’s 10 best family hotels in the United States.

TripAdvisor Legoland California Hotel ranked third in family hotels.

The winners were based on millions of hotel reviews that TripAdvisor gathered over a 12-month period on places that reviewers worldwide marked as a family stay.

Here’s a look at the top 10 family hotels in the country:

1. Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort & Convention Center (Anaheim, California)

In addition to its complimentary breakfast, the hotel features free beer and wine during evening receptions that offer enough food to pass for a light dinner. Meals also can be cooked in a fully equipped kitchen that includes a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher and cooktop.

TripAdvisor All Homewood Suites contain fully equipped kitchens.

Homewood Suites also fared pretty well internationally: It ranked fourth among TripAdvisor's top family hotels in the world.

2. Rocking Horse Ranch Resort (Highland, New York)

The only top 10 family hotel not in California or Florida, this all-inclusive resort offers year-round indoor and outdoor activities for guests of all ages. Set on 500 acres that include a private lake, the resort offers horseback riding, skiing, an indoor water park, rock climbing and a wildlife exhibit.

Rocking Horse also ranked No. 9 among TripAdvisor's top family hotels in the world.

TripAdvisor The Rocking Horse Ranch Resort in Highland, New York, ranked second among TripAdvisor's top family hotels.

3. LEGOLAND California Hotel (Carlsbad, California)

There’s a Lego pit in the lobby, from which you can take the disco elevator to your brick-themed hotel room (Ninjago, adventure, pirate, kingdom, Lego friends). Your kids may have so much fun they may never want to leave for the actual Legoland theme park, which is just steps away.

4. Floridays Resort (Orlando, Florida)

The property offers two- and three-bedroom suites and come with a fully equipped kitchen and spacious living area. The resort also offers an expansive zero-entry pool that includes various water fountains and an adjacent bar and cafe.

TripAdvisor The swimming pool is a major selling point for Floridays Resort.

5. Courtyard Anaheim Theme Park Entrance (Anaheim, California)

Located within walking distance to the entrance of "The Happiest Place on Earth," the hotel boasts rooms with two queen beds and a pair of twin bunks to easily accommodate up to six people. It also provides the perfect vantage point to catch Disneyland’s fireworks display. Kids will be enamored with the property's water park and its 30-foot water slides and 400-gallon drench bucket.

TripAdvisor The splash park and water slides at the Courtyard Anaheim Theme Park Entrance are a popular draw for children.

6. Staybridge Suites Lake Buena Vista (Orlando, Florida)

With all the comforts of home, including a full kitchen and laundry room, the hotel offers two-bedroom, two-bath suites. Free shuttle service is available to all four Disney World theme parks. The hotel also is a close drive to other popular attractions, including Universal Orlando and SeaWorld. Guests can play in the game room and heated outdoor pool, which includes a wading area for younger children.

7. Marriott's Cypress Harbour Villas (Orlando, Florida)

When guests aren’t heading to nearby theme parks, they can explore the property’s manicured grounds and stroll over bridges to a tranquil island in the private bay. They can also relax with a massage or facial in the full-service spa. Two-bedroom, two-bath villas offer a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and private balcony. The property also has three outdoor pools and an outdoor play area that includes a nine-hole miniature golf course.

8. Great Wolf Lodge Southern California/Garden Grove (Garden Grove, California)

TripAdvisor Guests play Fruit Ninja in the game room of Great Wolf Lodge Southern California.

This indoor water park resort provides an alternative to nearby Disneyland. In addition to the water slides, tube rides, lagoons and surf simulators, there are plenty of activities on dry land. Kids (and adults) can play in the arcade, go bowling, watch shows and engage in arts-and-crafts options.

9. Sonesta ES Suites Orlando (Orlando, Florida)

The property offers a modern aesthetic to all of its “social spaces,” including its lobby and dining areas, as well as the guest suites. Located near the Walt Disney World theme parks, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando, the hotel also offers a complimentary breakfast buffet, happy hour, heated swimming pool and laundry room.

TripAdvisor The "nest," otherwise known as the lobby of Sonesta ES Suites

10. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Orlando, Florida)

The property provides you with a family safari adventure without having to leave your hotel room. The horseshoe-curved resort design helps provide views of four lush savannas where zebras, giraffes and gazelles roam freely and various exotic birds call home. Guests can cool off in an 11,000-square-foot pool that features a water slide, children’s wading pool and a pair of whirlpool spas.

TripAdvisor

To be in contention for the Travelers’ Choice awards, a property must have at least four stars and four bubbles on TripAdvisor. It also must have an average nightly rate for the year that falls at least 20 percent below the city average and cost less than $300 per night based on hotel prices available on TripAdvisor.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 Family Hotels in the world:

1. Cavallino Bianco Family Spa Grand Hotel (Ortisei, Italy)

2. Premier Village Danang Resort - Managed by Accorhotels (Da Nang, Vietnam)

3. Santa Clara Eco Resort (Dourado, Brazil)

4. Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort & Convention Center (Anaheim, California)

5. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas (Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica)

6. Abra Havn (Kristiansand, Norway)

7. Isrotel Lagoona (Eilat, Israel)

8. Hotel Fazenda Mazzaropi (Taubate, Brazil)

9. Rocking Horse Ranch Resort (Highland, New York)

10. LEGOLAND Feriendorf (Gunzburg, Germany)

In addition to family hotels, TripAdvisor grants Travelers’ Choice awards in the categories of top hotels overall, luxury, bargain, small, best service, B&Bs and inns, romance, and all-inclusive.

