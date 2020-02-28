Taraji P. Henson shares her beauty favorites — including a $6 lip balm

Our guest independently selected the items featured in this article because they think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

On this week's episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," host Jill Martin sat down with actress Taraji P. Henson to discuss her career, including her newest venture into the beauty world and some of her must-have closet essentials.

Read on for Henson's top picks she shared during a lightning round Q&A of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin."

Beauty product she can't live without:

While Henson joked that she couldn't live without anything from TPH by Taraji, she told Martin that this moisturizer is an essential for her. "Paul Sheri Moisturizing Cream — can't live without it," she said.

Something affordable she loves:

Although she didn't mention any specific styles, Henson told Martin that she loves undergarments — especially ones that don't break the bank and are easy to layer with her outfits.

This Spanx turtleneck top is a Shop TODAY pick due to its low price, versatility and smoothing compression. It's comfortable and lightweight, so you can layer it under everything from blouses to dresses.

"Any undergarment; [tank tops], it could be Spanx, it could be Free People," she said. "They come in turtlenecks, they come with sleeves, they come long, they come short ... gotta have it!"

Something you can always find in her purse:

If you were to open up her bag, you would find these Carmex moisturizing lip balms. Formulated with cocoa butter and beeswax, this drugstore find soothes, heals and protects chapped lips.

Favorite hair accessory:

When it comes to accessorizing her do, Henson says she loves "blinged bobby pins."

While Henson didn't name a specific brand, her hairstylist says he likes to pick some up from Amazon. Shop TODAY recommends this affordable 24-pack of sleek bobby pins to jazz up any look.

Best splurge ever:

Henson revealed that the best splurge in her closet is her " ... big, big, big Chanel bag ... it's like I could fit in it." While we couldn't come across her exact purchase, this classic tote has a price tag worthy of a splurge.

