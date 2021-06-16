Style expert Jeanne Yang shares tips on how to style the men in your life

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a year in lockdown, America is finally reopening — which means it's time to ditch the work-from-home sweats we've grown to love and start wearing real clothes again. So, if the man in your life is struggling to leave the elastic waistbands behind, he may be in luck.

Jeanne Yang, a Los Angeles-based stylist whose clientele include A-list stars such as Christian Bale, Robert Downey Jr., Keanu Reeves and more, joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share how the men in your life can spruce up their wardrobes and get into style. With Yang's fashionable and affordable picks, even a cozy pajama shirt that he's lived in for all of 2020 can be dressed up for a night out or return to the office this year.

From colorful blazers to sleek joggers, read on for all of Yang's tips on what to shop to stay on trend.

Pajama tops

Who says you can't wear pajamas to work? Look stylish and feel comfortable in a relaxed-fit pajama button-down that you can easily pair with nice dress pants. If you're in need of inspiration, just look to Jason Momoa, who Yang styled in this look for the movie premiere of "Joker."

Jogger pants

Over the past year, most of us practically lived in sweats. Luckily, the men in your life don't have to give them up altogether to look fashionable. Have him throw on a blazer and a cool pair of sneakers with these joggers, and he'll look dressed to impress, much like John Cho.

Colorful blazers

An easy way to brighten up your style is to throw on a colorful blazer. This piece can instantly complete any outfit and elevate a casual look to an office-ready ensemble. Timothée Chalamet and Kumail Nanjiani are just two of many celebrities Yang has styled with this look.

Sweatsuits for children

If you have a little one in your life who is ready to explore his sense of style, joggers are a fun and fresh look to try. They are functional for running and playing, yet also fashionable. Yang has previously styled "Minari" star Alan Kim in this look.

Sneakers with a suit

After wearing slippers for so long, stepping into a pair of uncomfortable dress shoes might be the last thing he wants to do. When the time comes to don a suit again, have him wear a white sneaker, a classy (and comfier!) option for giving an old style a quick update. It's also the perfect pairing for achieving a sleek and modern look — one you might have even seen on Robert Downey Jr. at the Oscars.

Yang's pick is now sold out, but you can shop a similar option below:

