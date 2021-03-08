This is an acceptance speech you won’t soon forget.

Eight-year-old “Minari” star Alan Kim sobbed while accepting the award for best young actor/actress during Sunday night’s Critics' Choice Awards.

“Is this a dream?”😭💖Congratulations to #Minari star Alan Kim, the #CriticsChoiceAwards winner for Best Young Actor! pic.twitter.com/LwqISe2nmR — Minari (@MinariMovie) March 8, 2021

"Thank you. Thank you. First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family," he said as he started rattling off names while the tears began to flow.

“Oh, my goodness, I’m crying,” he said as he soldiered on.

The enormity of the moment certainly resonated with Alan, who continued to bawl.

“I hope I will be in another movie soon,” he said through tears. “Is this a dream? Hope it’s not a dream.”

Alan Kim, front left, has helped make "Minari" a breakout hit. Alamy

In “Minari,” Alan plays David, one of the kids in a Korean American family that settles on a farm in Arkansas. According to IMDb, the film marks Alan’s big-screen debut.

“Minari” has also won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

While Alan may become more well-known after this speech and the success of “Minari,” he’s already started to achieve a level of fame following his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week when he discussed starring in the movie, earning his purple belt in taekwondo and how much money the tooth fairy leaves him, proving that even though he’s already established himself as a talented actor, he’s still just a happy kid.