Shop Jill Martin's monochromatic look from 'Shop the Stars,' including her $25 sweater

This week, "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" host Jill Martin, sat down with Taraji P. Henson about her newest venture into the beauty world.

For this episode. Martin donned a sleek monochromatic look — and she's sharing all the details with Shop TODAY. From her affordable sweater to her beauty must-have, Martin knows exactly how to pick the perfect outfit!

"I’m all about each outfit having a 'splurge' and a 'steal' — I’m all about mixing high and low," she explained. Martin found a few basics that will help you put together an ensemble similar to the one she rocked in this episode for a smaller price tag!

Jill purchased each of these items because she loves them and is not being paid by the brands to promote or mention these products.

Steal

"The steal in this outfit is the pink sweater with the puffy sleeves," Martin said.

The textured knit material and voluminous shoulders pair seamlessly with a sleek, pleated skirt. "The sweater is under $25 from H&M," noted Martin."When I did a guessing game of which item was the splurge and which was the steal, 99% of people got it wrong."

Thanks to the textured fabric and statement sleeves, this trendy sweater can pass for a pricey department store piece, says Martin.

Splurge

Martin splurged on this A.L.C. skirt, which usually costs $595, but you can catch it on sale right now for 40% off of the original price.

"I think that I try to find pieces to splurge on that I know will live in my wardrobe for a long time, and that are versatile enough that I can wear on the air but that I can also wear in my, quote, 'regular life,'" Martin explained. "They’re pieces that will transition from year to year, and are classic enough that they are worth the investment."

"That tonal, sort of monochromatic look is very 'in' right now, but I think it’s fun to take different shades of a color and put them together and have fun with it," she said. "And I think in general, fashion is fun and I don’t think there are any rules."

"Chanel lip gloss is my must-have, and I know it’s a little bit of a splurge, but it’s worth it for me," Martin raved. Though she wears the Rose Naif shade, there are 18 other shades available at Nordstrom.

While Martin's earrings are one-of-a-kind, these earrings from Jennifer Miller are just as unique and fashionable. Playing with multiple shades of pink, they tie in perfectly with Martin's gorgeous outfit.

"I actually designed the statement earrings with my fiancé," Martin says of her personalized accessories. "I saw them in a store, they were super expensive, so then he found the stone and designed them for me for our first anniversary."

Martin's vintage-inspired specs made a return in this episode, as they are one of her favorite (and essential) accessories.

"It’s the Kimball style from Warby Parker, so they’re affordable — but they really do make a statement and say something about my personality," she said. "I think you can be bold and make a statement while still being warm and inviting at the same time. And I feel like accessories are a way for you to express your personality."

Shop Jill's Look for Less:

If pink doesn't fit easily into your wardrobe, this top has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon and is available in six other colors. It features the same ribbed knit and puffy sleeve as Martin's, making it perfect for a night out or a day in the office.

A high-waist skirt is a piece that can transition from winter to spring, and this figure-flattering midi style is just as promising as Martin's splurge. It is designed to fit all shapes and sizes, so you can feel comfortable and fashionable all day long.

These statement earrings are on sale for half off and are just as elegant as Martin's custom baubles. A mixture of thread, jewels and beads, these drop earrings will give you the same look for less.

Martin purchased her pumps nearly 10 years ago, but these pointy pumps from Nine West offer the same style and bold color.

"To me, a pink pump will always be on-trend!" she said.

These statement shoes have amassed a 4.9-star rating on Nine West's website; many reviewers say they are comfortable enough to wear at work!

