'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin' host shares how she picks the perfect outfit

On this episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin," host Jill sat down with America's first female self-made billionaire.

"My first guest is Martha Stewart. Because we both have lines on QVC, we spend a lot of late nights gabbing and learning," Martin said. "I love her story, filled with twists and turns ... but there is a lot you don’t know about Martha. I will introduce you to a new side of her in this first Valentine's Day episode."

While you might be fascinated by their conversation, you also might be even more in love with Martin's outfit, which you can shop below.

Whether you're looking to snag her denim jumpsuit or splurge on her sandals, we did all the digging on Martin's ensemble and even found out why she can't live without her favorite lipgloss.

Splurge

Martin’s ear cuffs are a subtle yet elegant touch that help to complete her glamorous look. These gold-plated earrings come in a set of three and are as much of an accessory on their own as they are when paired with other hoops or studs. Each cuff varies slightly in design, making them a unique piece that is worthy of a splurge.

Steal

Martin's jumpsuit is a vintage dream — it’s a style you’ll love at a price you’ll like even more. While the piece usually costs $495, she caught this ensemble at just $124, certainly making it a steal.

The jumpsuit is made with a comfortable fabric that stretches to contour your body shape, so you might never want to take it off. It may seem like a splurge, but a 40% discount makes this one a steal.

“I love to be able to get an item that is a splurge that you can get at a save — and that’s also a steal!” Martin said. “I love a jumpsuit. I like that you can wear it year-round so that you can wear it in the warmer months with just a great earring, but also in the cooler months; I layered it with just a top from H&M that was under $20.”

This ribbed top was a perfect fit for layering under Jill’s jumpsuit and is a piece that she says fits right into her style, as she loves mixing high and low priced items.

“It’s important to me that everything doesn’t need to be expensive to be great. Everything does not need to be designer for you to look your best," she explained. "It’s what looks good on you and picking those pieces to mix and match. This top is a steal — and definitely shows that any solid-colored shirt can add a bit of charm to an outfit."

A piece as fabulous as the jumpsuit needs a pair of shoes that will make a statement, and Martin chose these sleek Schutz Ariella sandals to complete the look. The suede lining adds a subtle amount of detail, while the trendy PVC straps allow the shoe to transition from spring to summer easily. The four-inch heel is also available in a nude shade to match any other outfit in your wardrobe.

If Martin was ever on a desert island, she says this is the one beauty item that she would need. While she notes that it's technically a splurge, she says it is worth it, as she never goes anywhere without it. And, like Kathy Lee, she always keeps one out at all times just in case she needs to reapply on a whim.

Her statement earrings added a pop of color to the outfit, and complement the neutral tones present in her ensemble. Drop earrings like these are a chic and simple way to complete your look without over-accessorizing.

Although Martin's glasses are functional, she notes that they are still a style secret that can complete any look.

“I think glasses are a great accessory,” she said. “I actually enjoy wearing them. I think it’s like picking a necklace or your favorite ring or a great pair of statement earrings. I think you can use glasses in a way to work as a key accessory.”

Martin's frames from Warby Parker are not only channeling major vintage vibes, but they are a fun and fashionable way to express her personality.

