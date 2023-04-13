I don't go anywhere without this LED mirror — it's compact and travel friendly

Taking the No. 2 bestselling spot in Compact & Travel Mirrors, the FunTouch mirror has also been named an Amazon's Choice device. Nearly 6,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating (which happens to be an impressive 75 percent of the total reviewers), with many of them calling it a traveler's must-have. All that and it rings in at just over $20 — I had clearly found my solution.

I can adjust the light's brightness and color

Many makeup lights are known for their harsh light, which isn't often flattering first thing in the morning. Because of this, I wanted a mirror that gave me options. While this mirror does provide the bright white light that some prefer, it also offers a soft, warm option (for nighttime) and a more natural, cool light that serves as a nice in-between. Best of all, these can be quickly changed via an easy-to-use smart touch sensor.

With 72 LED bulbs, all three modes are bright enough to help me notice that one eyebrow hair that needs to be tweezed, but not so harsh as to make me wince or squint. My personal favorite is the warm setting because it is the least jarring of the three and makes my makeup application look stunning.

The mirror arrived at my door fully charged, which it's designed to hold for over 60 minutes of continuous light. For those who like to keep their makeup regime simple (like me), the hour-long charge goes a long way. In fact, I've owned this mirror for about a month and haven't needed to recharge it yet. So, either my makeup routine is too quick (coming in at about five minutes each day, I probably land on the faster-than-average side), or the battery has incredible longevity.

Vivian Le / TODAY

It's the perfect size for traveling

This makeup mirror weighs less than — and has almost the same dimensions as — my Kindle Paper White, making it easy to travel with. Plus, it comes with a protective sleeve, so I don't have to worry about the glass scratching or breaking. I recently brought it with me when I traveled from New York to my hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to see how it could withstand multiple flights in a bag that was likely being tossed around by many airport worker hands. After recovering it from baggage claim, I was relieved to find the mirror still intact.

I've only owned this mirror for a couple of weeks, but it's already become an integral addition to my packing list. With so many spring and summer getaways coming up, I'm happy I'll finally be able to see my makeup as clearly as I see those mountain views.