Sizes: 15-18 in | Colors: 24 | Material: 100% polyester | Dimensions: 7.5 x 12 x 16 in

Great backpack for traveling

Though every airline has different size restrictions, this one features the perfect dimensions to store on the overhead bin compartment or under the airplane seat.

A large backpack was crucial when I started packing for my two-week journey. So when I received this backpack in the mail, I knew it was perfect for my vacation because it features a luggage sleeve that allows you to hold it securely on your luggage without it falling over while you run around.

This is a huge convenience that allowed me the ability to skim through the massive crowds at the airport. By attaching the trolley sleeve to your luggage, this backpack gives you a hands-free experience during the check-in process while still allowing you to access the other compartments with ease.

Lots of storage space

This backpack has a big front pocket with three small compartments, plus two extra zippered exterior compartments (middle and bottom front) to store other items.

These sections are great for holding your wallet, passport, sunglasses, small mirror, etc. And they also serve as great sections to put your phone away when going through TSA.

Additionally, the backpack comes with two side pockets where you can hold tissues, wipes and bottles. These pockets are wide enough thanks to the elastic gores that help to expand them. Moving on, the backpack also features an anti-theft pocket located on the back side which I could've put to better use. If you're used to losing your valuables and need a secret spot to keep your passport or documents, this is a great pocket. The interior also contains a laptop sleeve, a medium sleeve, a zippered compartment, two side pockets to hold extra bottles, two pen holders and two slots.

Affordable and multifunctional

The price tag is probably my favorite part of the LoveVook backpack. For $30 you're getting the functionality and practicality of more expensive brands. Plus, the multifunctional features are helpful for the tech person — it has a USB port that allows you to charge your phone on the go. While I didn't use this feature, I like the option of having a small hole where you can insert the charging cable.

It has a classic aesthetic that can be used for work, travel or college, and it combines the organizational features that every commuter can appreciate. I own other luxury backpacks and this one has way more compartments than my $200 laptop backpack.

This is the backpack I want to continue using for other international and domestic trips as I can be sure to keep my things organized and near. It holds everything you need, including a sweater, books and a change of clothes. And the top handle makes it easier to carry around as a tote.

Another thing I like about this backpack

I had to check in my backpack on my flight from Osaka to Tokyo, and because of the spacious interior, you can fill it all the way to the top. The zippers are reinforced with wires that slightly fold when you close them. This makes it convenient if you have many things to cram inside.

Whether you are a student, employee or new mom, this is a backpack that will resist wear and tear while carrying your things safely to another continent. It kept every single souvenir in place and (for what it's worth) I did not lose my passport.

