75 graduation wishes to say 'Hats off' to your 2023 grad

Graduations are some of life's biggest milestones and that's why it's so important to recognize hard-working graduates, regardless if it’s preschool or graduate school.

An accomplishment is an accomplishment, after all.

Whether you're attending commencement in person or sending a gift, let them know you're proud to be part of the celebration with a card full of graduation wishes to commemorate the big day.

Naturally, you'll probably want to add a few sentiments of your own to congratulate them on their success, but coming up with what to write in a graduation card can be a challenge.

Luckily for you, we've assembled a list of short greetings that'll sum up exactly what you want to say.

Looking for something meaningful that lets them know they inspire you? Try "You believed you could. Then you did."

If you'd rather give them a chuckle than a tear to their eye, go with "They say nothing is impossible. You’re the proof. Happy Graduation!"

Choose from these funny, sweet or heartfelt messages below to join us in celebrating the class of 2023. (And if you really want to up the ante, incorporate one of these graduation quotes, too.)

Inspirational graduation wishes for all grads

I've always believed in you. Always.

From here, the possibilities are endless.

Who knew you'd be this successful? Me. That's who.

Go to the head of the class ... wait, you're already there.

Success: When a distant dream becomes a reality. Congrats to you.

Life's milestones are made up of moments just like this. Happy graduation.

You believed you could. Then you did.

Alway choose the hard road. It's what got you here.

You are your own brand of incredible. We are so proud.

Set a course for adventure and set sail.

There are plenty of good things in the world and you're one of them. Congratulations.

It's not the graduation that matters, but the friends we made along the way.

Sometimes you don't know what you can do until you do it.

Just when we thought you couldn't possibly make us more proud, you went and did it again.

Thanks to you, the bar has officially been raised. Congratulations on your achievement.

You made it look easy. Well done.

The only way to climb a mountain is one step at a time. Congratulations on reaching the summit.

Your day. Your way. Happy Graduation. You did it!

Congratulations, graduate. Where you're going is going to be even better than the legacy you leave behind.

You’re a shooting star blazing across the sky of life. Congratulations.

May the sweet reward of success guide you well into the future.

No need to worry about what you’re going to be after this, you’re already great.

If at first you don’t succeed, remember that the only person that defines success is you. Congratulations.

Just keep believin’ and the next chapter will be even better.

Whatever you did, it worked. Happy Graduation Day.

The you that’s yet to come is going to be even better. Good luck.

A thousand little steps led to one big day. Congratulations on your graduation.

If you can dream it, you can graduate it.

Look out world, here comes someone ready to rock it.

We couldn’t be more proud of all you’ve accomplished. The lives you’ve touched. And the graduate standing before us today.

You’re going to be amazing. How do I know? Because you already are.

I may not know what comes next, but one thing’s for sure: You’re going to be great. Good luck.

Set sail for the future and chart a course to success.

You make us so proud just by being you. Every single day. And we can’t wait to see what comes next.

It’s heartwarming to see someone you love so much blossom into the person you always knew they would be.

There are a lot of people proud of you today. None of them more than me. Congratulations.

Short and sweet graduation wishes

Hat’s off to you!

Ready. Set. GO!

The sky’s the limit.

You put the “A” in amazing.

Next stop? Success.

The next step in the journey is only a tassel away.

Now’s your time to shine.

You made it look easy. Congratulations.

Tassel turned. Check.

The best is yet to come.

Let the games begin.

Take a bow.

You will be everything and then some.

You. Are. Extraordinary.

Celebrating your awesomeness. Happy Graduation Day.

Gown and cap = No looking back.

Hip! Hip! Hooray! You’re a graduate today.

Officially the world’s greatest graduate. Period.

You’re killin’ it. But you already knew that.

You did it. Now celebrate.

What an accomplishment! Congratulations to the graduate.

