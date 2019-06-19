At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer is finally here, and things are starting to heat up. But before you jump into the pool, you might want to grab the ultimate swimming accessory: a fun float!

From a huggable sloth to an avocado with a removable beach ball pit, we found plenty of inflatables that will give your pool a pop of color and liven up the festivities. (Oh, and they're also great for your summer Instagram game.)

Here are some of our favorite floats that are sure to bring a little more joy to your summer.

Pool floats for the perfect Instagram

1. LetsFunny Avocado Pool Float, $22, Amazon

If avocado toast is your go-to brunch order, then you'll definitely appreciate this fun avocado pool float. You can even remove the pit and use it as a beach ball. It's a must-have for an upcoming pool party or beach day.

2. Intex Mega Flamingo, $29 (usually $35), Amazon

This pink flamingo is a 7-by-7-foot float — so it's big! It has two heavy-duty handles to help you stay on, and, of course, it makes for a great photo.

3. Ring Candy Pool Float, $20, Nordstrom

Put a ring on it ... or at least put a ring in the pool. This unique ring float is brightly colored and makes the perfect bachelorette party prop.

4. Intex Angel Wings Floating Pool Lounge by Colette Miller, $20, Walmart

There's nothing like a heavenly day lounging in the pool, especially when you have giant angel wings to lie on.

5. Inflatable Hunk Pool Float, $20 (usually $25), Paper Source

No boyfriend? No problem! This inflatable hunk can be your #CoupleGoals on Instagram all summer long.

6. SwimWays Huggables Sloth Oversized Float, $35, Amazon

This cute sloth is not only great for lounging, but it also has arms to hug you! It measures 50-by-36 inches and includes a built-in cup holder as well.

Pool floats for maximum relaxation

1. Poolcandy Motorized Inflatable Pool Lounger, $200, Amazon

A must-have for the ultimate lazy pool day, this float allows you to cruise effortlessly. It has two 66-watt motors with independent controls and the ability to move 360 degrees. It's also so popular that it keeps selling out! Make sure you place your preorder now to get it in July.

2. Aqua Campania Convertible 2-in-1 Recliner & Tanner Lounge, $49, Amazon

This very versatile lounger has it all. You can sit up with a cushioned backrest or place the backrest down for a full recline. It also has an attachable caddy for your drink and sunscreen.

Pool floats for your drinks and snacks

1. Vickea Inflatable Pineapple Drink Holder, $10, Amazon

This inflatable pineapple drink holder is sturdy, and it has enough room for snacks.

2. G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin X FUNBOY Palm Tree Drink Station, $36, QVC

TODAY contributor Jill Martin knows all about unique products, and this palm tree drink holder from her G.I.L.I. home collection is no exception. I actually have this drink holder and used while at the beach on vacation and it was so fun.

