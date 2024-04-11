What to read this April, according to author Isaac Fitzgerald

Wondering what to read with April? Whether it's poetry, thrillers or romance that you're into this spring, we've got you covered.

Author Isaac Fitzgerald, author of the memoir "Dirtbag, Massachusetts," stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share his book recommendations — and there's definitely something for everyone.

Read on for Fitzgerald's favorite book suggestions across a range of genres.

Following "City on Fire" and "City of Dreams," "City in Ruins" concludes Don Winslow's Danny Ryan trilogy.

"A beautiful tale of unquenchable ambition and what happens when a street-fighting crook succeeds beyond his wildest dreams, City in Ruins is filled with fist-clenching drama, incredible action, and riveting twists that’ll have any reader sweating in-between page turns," Fitzgerald explains.

"The Three-Body Problem" by Cixin Liu was released in 2008, and Netflix's adaptation — led by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones — was recently released this past March.

"Depicting a past, present, and future which are all tied to Earth making contact with a nearby alien civilization and what happens next, 'The Three-Body Problem' is an exciting, fantastical sci-fi that is also extremely grounded in actual science and human history," Fitzgerald says.

Best vacation read: "Worry" by Alexandra Tanner

"With a focus on sisterhood, life in the modern era, ambition and ennui — with a side of existential dread just for fun — this hilariously absurdist novel will have you relating to the character’s anxiety a bit too much, even as you can’t put it down (or, you know, if you do throw it across the room, running across said room to pick it right back up again) until the very end," Fitzgerald shares.

Jeff Zentner's "Colton Gentry's Third Act" follows country music star Colton Gentry who returns to his hometown after the loss of his close friend.

"Told through three alternating timelines — high school, his rise to fame, and the present— 'Colton Gentry’s Third Act' is a novel packed with feels that will have you laughing while reading one page and then crying while reading the next," Fitzgerald adds.

Best read for National Poetry Month: “With My Back to the World” by Victoria Chang

“A poignant, powerful poetry collection that uses the work of American abstract painter Agnes Martin to tackle themes of grief, loss, the loneliness of the human experience, yet also the hopefulness of the human experience, as well. You will find yourself underlining so many of Chang’s beautiful verses, along with quietly smiling at her wit,” Fitzgerald says.