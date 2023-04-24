46 touching Mother's Day gifts your daughter is bound to use and adore

A mother-daughter relationship is special, so what better way to treat the daughter who made you a parent and/or went on to make you a grandparent, than with a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift she’ll be able to use and cherish for time to come?

From small tokens of your affection to bigger gestures and tasty confections, along with some new mom must-haves, read on as we break down some of our favorite ideas for treating daughters and other moms who could use some TLC, and be sure to check out our exclusive Mother’s Day deals for more ideas and savings.

Sentimental gifts | Self-care gifts | Style gifts | Wellness gifts | Food and delivery | Home gifts | Gifts for new and expectant moms

Sentimental gifts for daughters for Mother's Day

Put some pep in her step with this personality-packed pair from Happy Socks, which will keep her cozy while providing a little confidence boost. Their Mother’s Day-themed set is another great pick for easy gifting — just add a bow and go!

Start her morning off right with this empowering coffee mug from Rifle Paper Co., now offering 25% off sitewide with code TODAY25 until May 10. (We also love the brand’s coordinating cards and keychains for extra superpower.)

Make one of your favorite monarchs feel special with a beautifully embroidered tea towel that will blossom in her kitchen. The collection includes a matching runner for all of her spring entertaining needs.

Opt for a gift that keeps on giving with this precious bead bracelet from Little Words Project. 25 percent of the net proceeds will benefit Baby2Baby to provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and other basic needs.

Keep one of her favorite titles close to heart with a ‘Mom’ or ‘Mama’ disk charm from celeb-beloved jeweler Helen Ficalora. Each piece comes in several finishes and can be further customized — as well as stacked — for a truly personal look and feel.

Beauty and self-care gifts for daughters for Mother's Day

Whether she’s the perfect mom, perfect daughter or both, this perfume from Marc Jacobs is sure to get the message across — not to mention secure her some compliments.

If she’s known to multitask, she’s sure to appreciate this concealer from Urban Decay. The easy applicator can be used to create custom coverage in a matter of minutes, and the concealer comes in 24 shades for getting the tone just right.

Give the mani enthusiast a new reason to celebrate with a lovely supply of lacquers from Olive and June. The Spring Polish Set debuts six shades — from sheer magenta to chartreuse green — that can be enjoyed solo or shared with her minis.

Allow her to amplify her natural beauty with this gorgeous palette from Too Faced, chock-full of warm neutrals and rosy tones for creating a range of eye looks. We’re also loving the Italian Spritz palette for brighter days ahead.

This highlighter compact from Tarte’s popular Shape Tape collection features three universal shades for blurring, bronzing and illuminating in a pinch. It’s perfect for enhancing (or recreating) that pregnancy or new mom glow.

When it comes to instant radiance, you can’t go wrong with this dynamic duo from Josie Maran, complete with a full-sized Five-Minute Face Mask and Pineapple Enzyme Pore Clearing Cleanser for restoring skin back to health. It also comes pre-wrapped in a pretty, limited-edition travel bag that can be tapped as a trendy clutch.

Extend her glow from head to toe with this chic set from Fur. The vibrant, padded dopp bag unzips to reveal three of the brand’s body care staples — including its bestselling Fur Oil — for sneaking in some self-care when she’s at home or on the go.

Style gifts for daughters for Mother's Day

Beach season is among us, and this flattering Aerie Waffle Scalloped Swimsuit is just what she needs to make a splash. Available in sizes XXS-XXL, we’re especially loving the Jupiter Brown for a sun-kissed shade with universal appeal.

Support her bragging rights with this proud Mama Sweatshirt from The Little Lemons Company, available in nine color combos in sizes S-5XL. The brand also offers a mix of colorful retro designs for making a bolder statement.

Consider completing her beach look with sandals that are casual enough for the street and chic for the retreat. These slides from Havaianas are available in four metallic shades and will add a touch of shimmer to her step.

Cradle her every move with these comfy espadrille flats from Toms, which come with a near five-star rating and 12 versatile designs for everyday and play. We’re also fans of the Diana Leather Wedge for a comfortable sandal that doesn’t skimp on style.

Modal pajamas are one of our never-kept secrets for a comfy night’s sleep, and this top-rated, low-maintenance set from L.L. Bean is made of a special jersey knit and organic cotton blend that won’t shrink in the washer or dryer post-wear. Available in several shades and patterns, there’s also an adjustable drawstring for ensuring a custom fit.

Robes are another one of our top picks for elevating a morning or evening routine, especially when those robes are brimming with hand-printed patterns. Printfresh’s ‘Bagheera’ has garnered a cult-like following for its bold leopard print and simple silhouette. The brand also offers matching pajamas and accessories, as well as a new ‘Taxi Please’ version for the metropolitan mom.

Of course, what working (make that living, breathing) mother wouldn’t appreciate a versatile, do-it-all tote? This pick from Rothy’s, sustainably made using ocean-bound marine plastic, can be purchased in a rainbow of hues (some of them reversible!) and can be thrown in the wash for easy cleaning.

Fitness and wellness gifts for daughters for Mother's Day

If she’s always on the move, she’s sure to make good use of this belt bag from Lululemon, which is water-resistant and can be used to carry all of her essentials, well, everywhere. Scoop it up in one of 15+ styles. Plus, the brand recently introduced a larger version of the bag for bigger hauls.

Ensure she stays hydrated with this thirst-quenching tumbler from Stanley, beloved by models, influencers and beyond. Double-wall insulation promises to keep drinks cold for nine hours (and iced for 40 hours), meaning she won’t miss a beat during long soccer games or gymnastics tournaments.

This ‘little health hack’ from Fitbit is like a best gym buddy rooting for you to get your health and fitness back on track. It helps to monitor steps, sleep and stress (it even gauges skin temperature and blood oxygen levels!) to ensure your favorite mom is getting the attention she deserves.

Whether she likes to run on a track or just needs to run errands, this new pair of kicks from New Balance will ensure she does it in style. Described as a "bold '80s-meets-'90s design," the sneaker is a top pick for its retro aesthetic and a cushioned footbed that feels like you’re floating on clouds.

Give the yoga enthusiast a lift with these bestselling, booty-hugging leggings from Alo, beloved for their stretchy fabric and silky-smooth feel. We’re currently crushing the brand’s limited-edition Infinity Blue shade (see matching bra tank here).

Help her tune in (or out) when she needs a mental break with these noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds from Beats Studio. They offer up to eight hours of listening time (up to 24 hours combined with the coordinating, pocket-sized charging case) for longer commutes and little escapes.

Food and delivery gifts for daughters for Mother's Day

What better way to unwind after a long day than with a good old-fashioned bottle of Mom Juice? Made from California grapes, the brand’s California Rose blends grenache, syrah and zinfandel, with a sweet smell and refreshing taste that she’ll savor with every sip.

Impress the cookie queen with a selection of gooey-meets-crispy concoctions from Levain. Each box contains the brand’s signature Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip and Oatmeal Raisin, available in counts of four, eight or 12 and packaged in cellophane bags with hand-tied blue ribbons for easy gifting.

Surprise and delight the sweet tooth with a box of gourmet chocolates that will tantalize her taste buds and look chic sitting on her countertop — or wherever she plans to hide them from the rest of the family.

Vibrant flowers are a surefire way to brighten any mom’s day. And this striking assortment from The Bouqs Co. puts lavender roses, lavender statice, burgundy scabiosa, baby blue eucalyptus and a hint of white delphinium on display.

New or expectant mom? Curb her cravings with this curation of ice creams from Jeni’s, featuring five of the brand’s freezer hits (the Buttercream Birthday Cake is like a party for your taste buds). It also comes with a special onesie for her little one to get in on the fun.

Enrich her meals and snacks with a nutritious flavor boost thanks to this adorable set of mini meal essentials from Brightland. Each box opens to reveal a shelf of premium vinegars and olive oils to drizzle and dip her way to foodie bliss.

For the cupcake lover, consider a scrumptious assortment from Sprinkles. This ‘favorites’ box comes pre-filled with 12 of the brand’s most beloved flavors (the chocolate and red velvet are among our go-tos). You can also customize a box and have cupcakes decorated with a special message for a personal touch.

Home and recreation gifts for daughters for Mother's Day

Add a pop of color to her countertop with a new set of cutting boards she can rely on for all of her slicing and dicing needs. This bestselling, BPA-free pick from Material is not only nice to look at, but sustainable, made entirely of kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane (The reBowl is another one of our counter staples).

Speaking of the pool, why not treat the cool mom to some fun in the sun with an Instagram-worthy tube float? Funboy’s Chaise Lounger is another popular pick among celebs for its pretty ombre palette and laidback design.

Refresh her bath, also known as a rare sliver of "me time," with a plush set of premium, ultra-absorbent bath towels from Brooklinen. The brand's Super-Plush Collection includes limited-edition designs that double as fun pool towels.

This lean, mean, cleaning machine from Bissel has a near five-star grading backed by more than 53,000 Amazon ratings from reviewers who’ve come to rely on it to remove tough spots and stains from carpets and upholstery in a matter of minutes. The compact design also makes it ideal for reviving cars after messy commutes and long road trips.

Add a cozy touch to her home with a soft and stylish throw. This ribbed design from Sunday Citizen, featuring the brand’s signature Snug fabric, looks as good as it feels, offering lightweight comfort for her and the family all year long.

For the baker, consider some heirloom-worthy pieces from the heritage brand Le Creuset. This timeless baking dish set will prove a trusted cooking companion, and can be passed on and loved for generations to come. For a smaller gift, the brand’s 2-Piece Dish Set is another safe bet.

Help her chop, puree, shred — the possibilities are truly endless — like a pro, eliminating stress and time spent meal-prepping, with this 12-cup Sous Chef Food Processor from Breville. A special shredding disc reverses for both fine and coarse grating, while the slicing disc adjusts from paper-thin to thick cut and precisely maintains the setting for hundreds of slices.

New & expectant mom gifts for daughters

Gift her a spa treatment whenever she needs it (right in the privacy of her own home) with this convenient foot bath from Conair. The top-rated pick, which has a near-five star review and over 31,000 ratings, features soothing vibrations and can be easily controlled with the touch of her toe — no uncomfortable reaching and bending!

Ah, the joy of a good bra! Show her some support with this flattering pick from Bodily, which will take her from stage 1 maternity through to nursing and is built for 24/7 wear. It comes backed by five stars and over 1,400 reviews from moms who can’t get enough of the “comfy,” “so soft,” design.

For feeding support, consider this posh and plush cushion from SnuggleMe. It’s made of 100 percent organic cotton, filled with polyester fiber, with narrow ends that easily tuck behind her back for nursing or bottle feeding with ease.

The best for the best! This set of ‘belly besties’ from Hatch features a stretch mark-minimizing Belly Mask, a full-size bottle of soothing Belly Oil and a sheet of non-toxic tattoos for embracing and nurturing her growing bump.

Form meets function in Caraa’s range of luxury baby bags that can be mixed and matched with other travel and everyday accessories. The brand’s new Baby Stroller Caddys in particular are a great resource for moms to keep essentials (such as wipes and the occasional coffee) in easy reach when walking and on the go.

Give her the gift of a better night’s sleep, while ensuring she wakes up in time for all of her appointments, with this intuitive alarm clock from Hatch. It can be connected to the corresponding app to access pink noise, light rain and other sounds that will help her tune out distractions, and will wake her up with a gradual sunrise light and uplifting harmonies for a gentler rise.

For a bigger gift, consider a versatile high chair that will look at home in her dining room and serve as a modern piece of furniture for several years to come. This beloved pick from Stokke, which is made for ages 6-36 months and comes in 13 finishes, has a near five-star grading and over 2,000 ratings for its classic design and ergonomic, adjustable construction that grows with the family.