Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Take a peek into any skin care lover's beauty cabinet and you're likely to find a slew of products that feature hyaluronic acid as the star ingredient. The hydrating powerhouse is a staple in many bestselling creams and serums and is beloved by dermatologists since it's a great moisturizer and has little to no side effects.

But recently, we've seen the ingredient popping up in the beauty routines of celebrities in an unlikely way — in their favorite lip products. In a recent interview with "Allure," Kristen Bell cited Charlotte Tilbury's Hyaluronic Happikiss Balm as a staple in her daily makeup routine. And before that, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that one of her go-to lip formulas is the HA-infused Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil.

And, as it turns out, these celebs have the right idea. The ingredient can be just as beneficial for your pout as it is for your skin. "Just like the rest of our skin, our lips are susceptible to moisture loss, as well as getting dry, cracked and irritated," Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City told Shop TODAY. "What hyaluronic acid does, because it’s a humectant, is it draws moisture in." This leaves your lips feeling softer, smoother and more hydrated.

On top of that, it can also have a subtle plumping effect. "Hyaluronic acid is one of the most common filler ingredients which we use for lips," Garshick said. "But topically, while it’s obviously not going to have the same effect that an injectable would, it does have great hydrating properties." As a result, after applying an HA-containing product, you may notice that your lips look naturally fuller and more voluminous.

Below, Garshick shared with us the hyaluronic acid lip products that she's tried and loved. Plus, we found a handful of other popular options that you can add to your beauty cabinet as well.

Hyaluronic lip balms

You can keep this formula in your purse to swipe on whenever your lips need a quick boost of moisture and color. Available in 10 flattering shades, like light pink or deep red, there’s a hue to match every makeup look.

This lip balm blends hyaluronic acid with other hydrating ingredients, like ceramides and squalane, to smooth and soften your pout. Even better, it contains wakame algae, which the brand says can help visibly improve the plumpness of your lips with repeated use.

This is not your average lip balm. The LipFuel Hyaluronic Acid Balm from clean beauty brand Kosas is packed with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, konjac root and vitamin E, which visibly improves the appearance of your lips with every wear. The stick's design is meant to mimic the shape of your lips, so you can cover all the corners and crevices. Get it in a clear shade or try one of the lightly tinted hues.

Hyaluronic lip glosses

Garshick likes this Lip Shine, which not only contains hyaluronic acid for hydration but also provides sun protection. Since hyaluronic acid draws moisture in, when looking for an HA-containing product, she said that you also want to make sure there are ingredients that will hold it in. She recommended looking for occlusives like shea butter or vitamin E — this formula contains the latter.

The bold color of a lipstick, shine of a gloss and hydrating qualities of a balm all for less than $10? Yes, please! This do-it-all lip gloss provides up to 24 hours of moisture thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid. Reviewers say that they appreciate how the gloss goes on smoothly, without feeling sticky, and provides an instant dose of hydration.

Not only is this formula a celebrity favorite, but it’s also dermatologist-approved. It can be applied over your favorite lipstick shade or on its own to add color, moisture and shine to your lips. One Shop TODAY editor said that "it glides on smooth, giving my lips a more plump experience and a more cushioned feeling."

Other hyaluronic lip products

Garshick said that this Lip Booster is a good pick for someone who is looking to get that plumping effect along with a boost in hydration. "It also contains peptides, which are thought to help stimulate collagen production so it may also be helpful for lip lines as well," she said.

Garshick also recommended this treatment, which she called "very soothing." It features the hydrating ingredient along with fruit extracts to relieve dryness and boost lip radiance and softness.

This cream can be applied to your lips and under eyes to give both areas an instant dose of hydration. The fast-absorbing formula is made to be applied in the morning and at night after cleansing and before moisturizing.

Free from alcohol, artificial colorants, artificial fragrance and other unwanted ingredients, this lip treatment is made with just the good stuff. The formula includes moisturizing shea butter, glycerin and hyaluronic acid along with soothing colloidal oatmeal to provide instant relief for dry lips.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!