How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails
Cosmopolitan beauty director Julee Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products to strengthen your beauty routine. The list includes Lanolin Everywhere cream, a hydrating cuticle oil, a lash amplifying serum, a leave-in hair mask, a silk pillowcase and a matte lipstick.Feb. 28, 2022
How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails
