IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood

    06:32

  • Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses

    03:56

  • What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend

    04:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American, SKIMS and Safely

    25:03

  • Behind the brands whose products we love

    04:40

  • How to style 2 items from the ‘90s in 3 new ways

    03:54

  • Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine

    04:36

  • How Christopher John Rogers is leaving his mark in fashion

    04:28

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise kindergarten teachers with a free trip to Cancun!

    02:45

  • Here’s what your household habits say about you

    02:17

  • Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown

    04:58

  • See Daniel Radcliffe transform into 'Weird Al' Yankovic

    00:31

  • Are fanny packs destined for a comeback?

    03:27

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers

    05:09

  • Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more

    04:04

  • Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more

    04:04

  • See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week

    10:24

TODAY

How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails

04:00

Cosmopolitan beauty director Julee Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with products to strengthen your beauty routine. The list includes Lanolin Everywhere cream, a hydrating cuticle oil, a lash amplifying serum, a leave-in hair mask, a silk pillowcase and a matte lipstick.Feb. 28, 2022

  • Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood

    06:32

  • Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses

    03:56

  • What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend

    04:46

  • ‘Shop All Day’: ‘Behind the Brand,’ featuring an interview with Emma Grede from Good American, SKIMS and Safely

    25:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All