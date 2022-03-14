IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready 04:54
UP NEXT
Where to get best-selling products made by women 04:38 Throw it back to the 90’s with these favorite fashion trends 03:56 ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’ 25:03 Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom 04:28 Step into spring with these refreshing new products 05:34 Bold colors, pleated maxi skirts, and more new trends for Spring 02:54 Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentary 01:02 Watch dad’s hilarious reaction to his 9-month old’s makeup routine 00:51 Products from women-owned businesses making a difference 04:52 Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel 03:59 Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try 04:22 From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers 03:36 These products make getting ready in the morning easier 05:18 CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion 05:17 Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood 06:32 Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards 04:52 How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails 04:00 Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses 03:56 What is a sluffer? Inside the new footwear trend 04:46 Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready 04:54
Lifestyle expert Brittney Levine joins Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Kelly Rowland with products to get ready to for the summer sun, including 3-in-1 shades, a DIY henna kit to draw on freckles, stylish swim turbans, leave-in conditioner, sunscreen stickers, and a dry brush.
March 14, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Sunglasses, swim turbans and other products to get Summer-ready 04:54
UP NEXT
Where to get best-selling products made by women 04:38 Throw it back to the 90’s with these favorite fashion trends 03:56 ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’ 25:03 Trendy products to make your life easier, from a cleaning ball to 2-in-1 broom 04:28 Step into spring with these refreshing new products 05:34