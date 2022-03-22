This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Pack away your coats, heavy sweaters and other winter fashion essentials. Warmer weather is finally here, and it’s time for a wardrobe refresh. The change of seasons is the perfect excuse to stock up on transitional pieces, like cardigans, jumpers and denim jackets, and to brighten up your closet with spring dresses and accessories.

To help you update your wardrobe, we've rounded up 22 spring fashion finds for every budget. This list is organized by price point, so it's easy to find the best spring looks for you. Shop picks under $20, or splurge a little on some investment pieces you'll wear all year long.

From spring shoes like cool platform sandals to transitional dresses to bold handbags, we’ve made it easy for you to get your hands on this season’s hottest fashion trends. And in honor of Women's History Month this March, all 22 picks are from women-owned businesses available at QVC and HSN.

Click the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to shop all 22 spring fashion finds at every price point.

Spring fashion under $20

The apparel line Peace Love World, founded and designed by Alina Villasante, is all about spreading love and positivity through style. This tank top is supportive enough for your morning yoga session (it has a built-in bra) and stylish enough to transition to your evening hangout.

This cute midi dress (which comes in six colors) from personal stylist Brittany Humble's fashion line normally costs $79, but right now you can snag it for less than $20. It's available in regular, plus and petite sizes, and the convertible neckline can be styled off the shoulder.

Prepare for that springtime sunshine with these retro-inspired sunglasses from Iman Global Chic. Reviewers say they’re lightweight and classy, and the case makes them easy to slip in your bag for on-the-go-wear.

Spring fashion finds under $50

Featuring a trendy chunky platform, these slides are “beautiful and sturdy,” according to one review. They come in three colors and can be a great staple sandal for spring and summer. Wide-width sizing is also available so you can ensure the perfect fit.

This bestselling pullover is the perfect blend of fashion and function. The relaxed fit makes for a cozy wearing experience, while the trendy velvet fabric will turn heads.

Going back to the office? Update your work wardrobe with some functional new accessories, like this stylish lunch bag from Lug. It's available in a variety of floral prints, but we're partial to this classic copper that would pair well with just about any look. It's spacious with multiple handles and pockets, and it has an easy-to-clean inner lining, according to the brand.

The fashion brand Tolani is known for bold, bright prints, and this bestselling top is no exception. It comes in four different patterns and features a flattering relaxed fit.

These top-rated shorts are cozy and flattering, according to reviews. Ideal for warm-weather weekends, they’re designed to be versatile enough to wear around the house or on the go.

This dress from fashion influencer Tanesha Awasthi's Girl with Curves fashion line is flirty and fun with a faux-wrap detail at the waist. The material isn’t too heavy, according to reviews, making it great for transitioning between the seasons. “It flatters every curve. I would buy again in a heartbeat,” says one reviewer.

A mock-neck top is a wardrobe staple no matter the season. With three color options, this is a go-to piece that you can pair with jeans or a midi skirt and layer under jackets or sweaters.

Another great transition piece, these ankle pants come in five colors and are classic enough for everyday wear, with a fun patterned stripe down the side that adds a pop of personality. The lightweight fabric is ideal for spring and summer.

Spring fashion finds under $75

This crossbody bag comes in five colors and is great for days when you’re traveling light. It’s got a pretty quilted design and a chain on the strap for a little extra edge. And like most Lug bags, it has plenty of pockets and compartments to help you keep your belongings organized.

These bestselling pants are designed to flatter your figure with a flared leg and to make a statement with bold, vibrant prints. They come in four different patterns, two of which feature season-appropriate florals.

With over 600 five-star reviews, this cosmetic case is compact yet spacious with various zippered, mesh and clear compartments that are perfecting for housing your favorite beauty products. It comes in 13 different patterns, from vivid floral to classic black, and is bound to become your new favorite travel accessory.

This jumpsuit is all about the figure-flattering details, including wide-leg pants and a cinched waist. With a lightweight, breathable fabric, it's great on its own for warmer days or paired with a cardigan when there’s a chill in the air.

Good for weekend errands or relaxing days indoors, this sweatshirt is designed to be cozy inside and out. It stays soft even after several washes, according to one reviewer.

Soft and stretchy, these versatile joggers are designed to be the epitome of athleisure. They come in three fun patterns and are “well-worth the price,” according to reviews.

A feminine twist on the classic bomber jacket, this version has a see-through mesh fabric and belle sleeves. It's a great layering piece for spring, and it also comes in blue and black.

Looking for everyday, flattering jeans that are stylish and comfortable? Try this pair from Girl with Curves. The high-waisted style elongates the leg, and the light distressing is totally on trend.

This review pretty much says it all: “Not sure my husband of 26 years has ever commented on my jeans, but he did the first time I wore these!” The top-rated pair features an ankle flare for a look that’s trendy and timeless, according to the brand.

Spring fashion finds under $200

Leather handbags can be worth the splurge, but this one won't break the bank at under $200. With a stylish, streamlined design that comes in four colors, it's roomy enough to hold all your essentials and then some.

This top-rated leather crossbody is all about exuding "low-key glamor," according to the brand. It has a compact design that makes it easy to carry, and subtle-yet-stylish studs designed to give it a little personality.

You can dress up this emerald green saddle bag or use it for an everyday pop of color. Reviewers love the color and the quality, 100 percent leather material. It's also available in four other colors.

