Amazon's The Drop just released its most size-inclusive fashion collection to date

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon is a mecca for affordable fashion staples, and we've found many of our favorite wardrobe staples, from work-ready blouses to figure-flattering shorts on the retail site. However, with the number of options available, shopping for clothes on Amazon can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. That's why we love The Drop, the retailer's hub for curated, limited influencer-designed fashion collections inspired by the latest trends.

And we're particularly excited for the latest launch from The Drop — the retailer has joined forces with Megababe founder, author and influencer Katie Sturino to create what Amazon says is its most inclusive collection yet.

The new The Drop x Katie Sturino collection features bold and colorful wardrobe staples, from pants to dresses that are made to suit a variety of body types.

"For my collection with Amazon’s The Drop, I want to empower people to have fun with fashion," Sturino said in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. "I designed easy, comfortable styles in bold colors and bright prints because those are the clothes that make me feel most confident. And with The Drop offering the entire collection in size 4x and 5x for the very first time, this is a major moment for size inclusivity that I’m proud to be part of."

Whether you're headed back to the office or are planning a big getaway in the near future, the fashion staples in the collection seem just the thing you need in your wardrobe. "These easy-breezy styles are inspired by the streets of Milan," Sturino said. "I long for vacations in Italy and this collection in my dream wardrobe. Pack it all and you are set from the plane to the streets to the beach.”

Like all releases from Amazon's The Drop, the items in the collection will only be available for 30 hours (until 6 p.m. ET on March 23). These lines also tend to sell out, so you're going to want to shop the below pieces while you still can.

The Drop x Katie Sturino collection

"I absolutely love a colorful blazer because it commands attention," Sturino said. "A lot of people are hesitant to wear red but trust me, it's a color that looks good on everyone. Pair this blazer with a white tee and jeans for a chic but casual look."

Rock these bottoms with the above blazer for a chic office look or pair them with a basic white or black blouse to let the color really pop. According to the brand, they're designed to fit loosely for comfort.

Checkboard prints have been trending in fashion lately, and this kaftan is a great way to rock the retro pattern. From the beach to the pool, we can picture ourselves wearing this colorful pick everywhere this summer.

"Obviously, I have more than one caftan in my collection because they're a staple in my wardrobe — and they should be in yours," Sturino said. "This caftan feels a little sportier, but just as fun. Wear it to the beach, to dinner, just around the house, or even to walk your dog in the morning."

This isn't your average crew neck! The colorful long-sleeve shirt features shoulder pads, which Sturino said, "adds a little spice and lets people know you're fashion-forward but practical."

When you want to keep things casual and cool, opt for these bright joggers. They're made from a soft fleece material and feature a drawstring waistband for added comfort.

"This powersuit is the casual girl’s way of showing her polish because it can be as sexy or as comfortable as you make it," Sturino said.

These pants are practically begging to be worn on spring and summer days. Their cheerful, bright color will match the sunny skies — so you'll be ready for nearly any warm weather adventure.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!