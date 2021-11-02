Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's looking like things will be closer to normal this holiday season, so you can expect invitations to festive dinners and gatherings to start rolling in pretty soon. But now that we have places to be again, we're faced with the age-old dilemma of what to wear.

Amazon's latest collection from its in-house brand, The Drop, could help solve that problem. The new line, which was designed in partnership with influencer Suyapa Lucy Hernandez (@lucyswhims), is filled with easy-to-style elevated basics that are perfect for the season. But in order to secure one (or more) of the pieces for your wardrobe, you're going to want to act fast because these items dropped at noon today and Amazon is only giving you 30 hours to get your hands on the fashionable staples.

What is The Drop?

The Drop is a series of limited-edition fashion collections from Amazon. The retailer works with top influencers to design pieces revolving around the latest fashion trends. Because fabrics are limited and each piece is made-to-order, the collections are only live for 30 hours at a time, though pieces will often sell out before that.

To stay in the know, you can sign up for notifications about future drops here and be one of the first to hear about the collections when they are released. And there are quite a few exciting ones in the docket: Amazon has already announced that it will be releasing collaborations with Jacey Duprie, Ashley Robertson and Nasteha and Nuni Yusuf.

Elevated winter essentials from The Drop

You have until Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. ET to shop Hernandez's third collection with The Drop, which ranges from comfy yet chic sweatshirts to fashionable tanks. Pieces start at $40 and come in sizes XX-small to 3X.

"With the holidays around the corner, I designed pieces to dress up your holidays and transition into your work wardrobe," Hernandez said in a release. "The fabrics feel luxurious without breaking the bank, and the clean color palette will pair with anything in your closet!"

Some styles are already sold out, so you're going to want to add these pieces to your cart before they're gone.

This cozy sweatshirt feels more elevated than your typical piece of athleisurewear, thanks to fashionable details like the ribbed collar and asymmetric zip opening at the neck. Wear it with leggings for an everyday look or dress it up with a pair of chic faux leather pants.

Neither too loose nor too tight, these pants were designed to follow the body and flatter your natural silhouette. They also have an elasticized waistband in the back for added comfort.

In case you haven't heard, waistcoats are having a moment. And one stylist told us that they're a versatile piece that can be worn for every season. For example, you could style this one on its own (like in the above picture) on warmer days, and then throw it over a sweater or a turtleneck when the weather gets colder.

This top can easily take you from day to night. Wear it with a blazer or cardigan while at the office and then remove the top layer for a night out with friends.

"For more formal events I am always the girl in a jumpsuit or trousers, so I had to create my effortless version for you to wear to any special occasion," Hernandez said. "I love edging this one up with a sheer black turtleneck underneath or topping with the Staples by The Drop Noa Trench!"

