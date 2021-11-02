13 gifts that will be trending this holiday season, according to Good Housekeeping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spooky season has finally come to a close, prompting people to swap out spider webs for twinkle lights and ornaments. Practically overnight, stores have shifted their displays from Halloween to the holiday season, reminding us all that gift-giving is just around the corner.

Every year there are a handful of trends that everyone puts on their to-buy lists. Whether it's a new game or a self-care must-have, there are always sought-after gifts you don't want to miss.

To help you get ready for the holidays, Good Housekeeping Style Director Lori Bergamotto shared with TODAY with Hoda & Jenna 13 gifts that will be trending this season

From wellness products to adorable planters, read on to shop the hottest 2021 gift trends.

Countdown calendars

Give the gift of art this year with this Arteza Advent calendar. Each day has a new art challenge and an art supply gift. Some of the surprises include acrylic markers, paint brushes and paint. This calendar is designed to be both fun, educational and a great way to learn how to use new art mediums.

With this 12-day Advent calendar, you can wake up and enjoy a new specialty coffee curated from the nation's top roasters. Bean Box seeks to capture the flavors of the season with blends featuring notes of roasted chestnut, cranberry and other holiday spices.

This Hanukkah tasting collection is great for creating memories and sweet new traditions, the brand says. For every night you light a candle, there is a drawer filled with four pieces of kosher-certified candy. Some of the flavors included are cold brew cordials, dark chocolate sea salt caramel, sugar cookie and many more.

If you are looking to treat your furry friends this holiday season, this dog Advent calendar can be a great option. This countdown calendar has 25 doors holding various chews that might get your dog's tail wagging.

Wellness gifts

Made from 100% bamboo, this finger labyrinth is crafted to be a useful meditation tool. It is designed to help a user clear their mind when they focus on the path with their finger and take deep breaths.

These acupressure rings are designed with little triangular points to stimulate your fingers. By applying the same principal as acupuncture without penetrating the skin, these rings are meant to release tension. Five rings come in a pack with a convenient carrying pouch.

Designed to help relieve stress, wearers of this necklace are meant to exhale through the pendant to elongate breath outflow and slow down breathing, which naturally calms down both mind and body. The pendant is 2 inches long and has an adjustable length of 24 to 27 inches. This necklace can also help as a breathing trainer for taking deeper, fuller breaths to gradually increase lung capacity.

Chess

This wooden game table comes with both wood chess and checker pieces that can be easily stored in the attached drawer. This side table is the perfect way the enjoy a game of chess or checkers in style, says the brand.

This 32-piece chess and gamebook teaches you how to play the game and is perfect for both beginners and experts alike, says the brand. This set features unique "peggable" style chess pieces that fit and stay in the holes made in the chess board.

This wall chess board is made to double as a stylish piece of home decor and a fun game set. Since chess can be a long game, this vertical board aims to allow players to take turns making moves on their own time. A special marker is also included so players can indicate their last move.

Plant decor

This 3D planter, which is both modern and minimal, is meant to be enjoyed from every angle, says the brand. The planter is made with brass-plated rings, a maple hardwood base and natural cotton cording.

Described as both beautiful and eye-catching by the brand, this terrarium might make a great present for the nature-lover in your life. The set comes with three terrarium bulbs and is easy to set up, as the screwdriver and screws are included.

If you are looking to add a fun twist to your gardening, why not try this panda planter? This ceramic pot is great for displaying plants and is 7 inches long, 4 1/2 inches wide and 4 1/4 inches in height.

