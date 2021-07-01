Shop All Day — Summer Style: Clothes and products to look and keep cool

“Shop All Day” is a new streaming program that offers TODAY All Day viewers must-have finds and the hottest items to make their lives easier. In this episode, you’ll see fashion and beauty items in “Style Finder,” buzzworthy products in “Influencer Trends” and elevated essentials in “Better Basics.” Plus, a chat with Katie Sturino, founder of "Megababe" and author of "Body Talk," about her favorite summer staples. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.