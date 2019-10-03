According to Sephora, the roller is designed to reduce the appearance of puffiness and wrinkles while supporting lymphatic drainage. Produced by clean beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals, the tool features ethically-mined stones and is made from genuine jade.

The product description on also recommended applying a few drops of facial oil to the skin before using the roller for better absorption. If you're looking for extra cooling or soothing results, try placing the roller in a refrigerator or on ice before using it.

Dylan also talked about the roller during the 3rd hour of TODAY — and Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly each gave one a try.

"So, I don't know the science behind it," Dylan explained, while the other hosts attempted to use the rollers. "I don't know if it's scientifically proven, but it's made of jade and you're supposed to start at your nose and go out towards your temples, depuff under the eyes, and then ... you rub it on your neck."

She also told her fellow co-anchors, "I've used it for the last three days and I already feel like a better person."

The jade roller wasn't the only beauty product that Dylan highlighted during her Instagram takeover. She also gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite hair and beauty products.

Dylan called this foaming shower gel her favorite body wash and right now it's massively discounted! It features a fragrant floral scent and a gentle foam formula.

This shampoo is meant to make any style stand out and treats and restores hair while making it look and feel more voluminous.

Dylan said that she's a big fan of this exfoliating face wash, which is formulated specifically to deal with acne and aging on adult skin, and deep cleans pores while still being gentle enough to nourish skin.

This oil-free St. Ives scrub combines natural exfoliants and handpicked green tea leaves to deeply clean pores and clear away blackheads. Dylan said that she uses it every once in a while to make sure her skin is nice and clean.

This body lotion, loaded with ingredients like vitamin C, is meant to be quick-absorbing and fast-acting.

Dylan called this stretch mark specific lotion a "must" in her beauty routine. The Palmer's formula is meant to target stretch-prone areas and reduce the appearance of marks while improving skin elasticity.

When it comes to beauty must-haves, it looks like Dylan relies on a mix of drugstore staples and innovative Sephora finds!

