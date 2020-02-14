4 unique gift ideas for your spouse that are anything but cheesy

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Shopping for a Valentine's Day gift for that special someone can be difficult — even if you've been together forever. If you're trying to forgo cheesy boxes of chocolates in favor of something more unique, we have some special suggestions to help you out.

Lifestyle expert Jill Martin shared four gift ideas with the TODAY 3rd Hour co-hosts that she thought their significant other's would love — and yours will too!

Traditional bouquets don't tend to last very long, but Jill's pick for Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, will last long after the holiday is over. These "roses" are available as just a single flower or a bouquet of 6 or 12. Better yet, select styles are 30% off until Feb. 16.

You can choose from original, low rise, plus and petite styles, and they're even adorned with a charming bow for a finishing touch.

Jill's pick for Dylan Dreyer's husband, Brian Fischer, is certainly a hole-in-one! Starting at just $17.95, you can personalize these golf balls with your favorite photo.

TODAY viewers can score free personalization and a $4 discount on Titleist photo golf balls using the code TODAYSHOW at checkout.

Personalized gifts are always a viable and unique option for a Valentine's Day gift, which is why Jill chose these personalized socks for Sheinelle Jones's husband, Uche Ojeh. You can choose from three styles of monogramming (diamond, classic and varsity) starting at just $45 for three pairs.

These custom socks from Nice Laundry are not only favorites of Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Evans (to name a few), but they're also an environmentally-friendly pick. The New York-based brand offers free recycling on undergarments and converts them into environmentally friendly products such as insulation.

The best part? TODAY viewers can score a free pair at checkout when they use the code TODAY.

Jill selected custom jewelry finds from Ryan Porter for Craig Melvin's wife, Lindsay Czarniak. The brand specializes in bracelets and necklaces, so you can order a matching set or gift her two unique pieces.

You can choose from a Carrie Bradshaw-style script necklace or create a meaningful message on a crystal bracelet.

