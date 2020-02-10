11 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life, according to Chassie Post

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Don't get stuck running to the convenience store to pick up last-minute Valentine's Day gifts.

This year, skip the chocolates and put some extra thought into providing meaningful presents to the people you love the most.

Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post stopped by the TODAY studio with a whole batch of products that your friend, child or significant other will appreciate.

Noteworthy items include one that can enhance your wine night, plus accessories that will leave the recipient in awe — and each product can ship to your home in time for Feb. 14.

Take a look at the gifts that will leave an impression far beyond the holiday.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone

Make your Valentine laugh with this custom gift. BaeSocks lets you personalize this cozy blanket with multiple faces and a background color of your choice. Simply upload a photo, and the site will guide you through the customization process.

This TruShiatsu foot massager is still wildly popular after earning a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2018. It's equipped with high-quality massage technology that helps to ease pain or tension in your feet. In addition to its rolling compression, the massage device also has heat functionality.

The Ban.do Getaway Eye Mask is both adorable and useful. It was designed by a Minneapolis artist named Maddy Nye and is made of a polyester-satin material.

This stunning coin necklace is made with 18-karat gold vermeil and sits on an 18-inch chain. You can leave it as is or opt for free engravings.

Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like a heart-shaped piece of jewelry. This thoughtfully designed piece can be customized with initials or meaningful numbers.

Made with .925 sterling silver, this bracelet reflects the signature or handwriting of you or your loved one. For the best results, you'll need to provide a clear image of the handwriting you wish to use.

This bestselling art print is personalized with 30 of your own photos in the shape of a heart. You can choose to caption your piece, filter the photos or add a frame for an additional price.

Upgrade your evenings with this heartfelt wine bottle. The hand-drawn style design and custom message will show your valentine how much they mean to you.

The classic box of Cinnabon mini cinnamon rolls is now available in the shape of a heart! They arrive freshly baked and frosted with the company's signature cream cheese frosting.

This gift is currently unavailable but may be restocked before Valentine's Day. For another option, check out this tasty box of popcorn samplers.

Surprise your kiddos with a comfy pair of pajamas. They come in three soft colors and a wide range of sizes.

