The Duchess of Sussex switched up her typical royal style during her appearance at the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. According to Hello, the former Meghan Markle opted for a teddy coat by Sentaler, which she paired with a matching fascinator and black boots.

This is a change in style for the former Meghan Markle, who has regularly worn more traditional coats that are simple and sleek.

Teddy coats are a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Not only are they on-trend for 2019, but they're also versatile. You can dress them up for an event like the duchess, or you can just wear them for your day-to-day routines.

Here are a few similar coats under $150 that will leave you feeling absolutely royal.

If you're looking for the most affordable way to replicate this comfy style, look no further than this option from Missguided. This coat is equal parts cozy and chic, and is a similar match to Meghan's pick.

This coat is most similar to that of the duchess and is currently on sale for a little under 10% off. It is available in three other colors: holiday cocoa brown, copper spice brown and silver grey.

This oversized coat is sure to keep you warm as temperatures continue to cool. It's also available in brown.

The length on this one keeps most of your body as warm as possible without touching the floor. Dress it up for a night out or just wear it with a work-appropriate look like the model shown.

This overcoat is similar to the one above, but the unique differences are in the details. This piece has more of a sleek faux fur look than the one the duchess wore, which will allow you to add a little personal flair.

The openness of this coat gives you the option of closing it with a belt like the duchess did, or leaving it open to show off your outfit.

