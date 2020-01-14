Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While it's fun to daydream about wearing the dazzling jewelry that celebrities wear on red carpets, you can get your hands on similar pieces for just a fraction of the cost.

Whether you love statement earrings or a delicate necklace, costume jewelry is the perfect way to accessorize your outfits without breaking the bank. And we rounded up some of the best (and affordable) pieces to complete every kind of look.

From a $14 sterling silver ring to a pair of trendy Baublebar tassel earrings, there’s bound to be a piece of costume jewelry in our lineup that will fit into your wardrobe!

To shop our picks by category, simply click on the following links below, or keep scrolling to see all of them.

Although diamonds may be a girl's best friend, the real thing isn't always within the budget. This Baublebar crystal ring is the perfect way to tap into the chunky stacking ring trend. This piece is available in plenty of sizes, comes in a variety of different colors and is less than $50.

Tory Burch's Delicate Logo Ring is so chic — and happens to be a favorite among Nordstrom reviewers. "This is a really stunning ring," said one customer. "I got two in rose gold — one for myself and one for a girlfriend's birthday present. I like the rings so much I will be getting more for the rest of my friends."

Another great Baublebar find is this simple Nora ring. This classic gold piece looks beautiful when worn alone with a fresh manicure or paired with all of your other favorites rings.

This minimalist design boasts 18-karat gold plating that can also be engraved. While it's definitely one of the more expensive items on our list, we think it's worth every penny.

If you're looking for a simple and inexpensive ring, this may be the option for you. This 14-karat gold plated ring dazzles when you wear it with your favorite stack. It comes in three different colors, has over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon and each one is less than $15 each. How could you beat that?

Costume Jewelry Necklaces

Want to wear a piece of jewelry that will inspire you every day? This two-piece necklace has "be" engraved on a rose gold pendant and "kind, brave, strong, happy," along with other encouraging words printed on a silver charm.

This Baublebar Riva charm necklace is perfect for the person who is looking to add more color to their jewelry collection. The gold chain is decorated with a set of glass floral pendants that look great layered with a couple of thin, simple, gold necklaces.

When you need to dress up your simple blazer or little black dress, this Steve Madden chain collar necklace is the perfect accessory no matter the occasion.

Costume Jewelry Earrings

These fun and oversized crystal earrings are stunning. They're a great option for those looking for versatile statement earrings without the heaviness (or large price tag).

If you want a pair of simple studs you can wear every day, this budget option is the perfect solution. These gold-plated halo earrings from Amazon Collection can seamlessly be paired with any outfit or other pieces of jewelry for a gorgeous, understated look.

These sleek stunners are simple, timeless and extremely popular. With over 800 positive reviews, many shoppers say these Amazon Collection dangle earrings are durable, lightweight and look exactly like the real deal.

We can't get enough of these bestselling Madewell Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings. Not only do they make the perfect gift, but they're the perfect size hoop — not too small, not too big. They're made of gold-plated brass and are hollow, so they won't weigh you down.

These fun tiered tassel earrings from Baubelbar are the perfect complement to an evening look. Whether you pair them with a simple black dress or a cute top and jeans, they're the perfect accessory.

Costume Jewelry Bracelets

You can't go wrong with a Pandora charm bracelet. With over 800 charms to choose from, you're bound to have a great time personalizing a gorgeous piece you'll own forever.

This bracelet's an adorable way to show your best friends how much they mean to you. Alex and Ani's 'I Love You, Friend," bracelet has four different pendants to symbolize your special friendship.

Every woman needs one classic bracelet and this Baublebar Hera Link bracelet is it. You could wear this piece, made of brass chain and shiny gold plating, alone or stacked with your other favorites.

