This affordable jewelry cleaner will make dull gems sparkle like new

Using only tap water and 42,000 ultrasonic sound waves, the machine gently cleans your pieces and is meant to leave them sparkling like new. It boasts five preset cleaning cycles to choose from and an automatic shut off feature, so you have the freedom to run errands while your jewelry is being cleaned.

Made with a generous 20 ounce capacity, the stainless steel chamber has enough room to fit a wide assortment of items from rings and necklaces to eyeglasses and dentures. Just be sure not to use it for porous stones, pearls or vintage jewelry as they can be more fragile. With the internal cleaning basket, all items will remain secure during the cycle.

According to Blue Nile’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Katie Zimmerman, an ultrasonic machine such as this oner can be "simple, easy and effective if used correctly," though it's still important to inspect jewelry beforehand.

"If you opt for an at-home machine to clean your ring, it’s important to regularly have your jewelry inspected by professionals," Zimmerman told TODAY. "Ultrasonic machines create vibrations to break up solids and if a diamond is loose, you can run the risk of losing a stone."

While we haven't tried the cleaner ourselves, it currently has 3,500 rave reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

"I don't have time to run to my jeweler to get them professionally cleaned," one review raved. "This does the trick, and same exact results!"

Another reviewer who claimed to be a professional jeweler was even impressed with the results.

“I’m a diplomat from the GIA and a pro jeweler,” read one review. “I’ve been in the jewelry business for decades now and have used many cleaners… Simply, this Magnasonic is the best ultrasonic cleaner at this price point! You can buy bigger and more expensive, but why? This does the job!!”

