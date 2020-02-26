Kate Middleton stepped out in a surprisingly affordable pair of sneakers

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a royal wardrobe filled with some of the most luxurious shoes around, but even a duchess can appreciate affordable sneakers.

The former Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday for a SportsAid event in London, where she spoke with the program's participants and their parents about how the organization provides support to young athletes.

She was spotted in an elegant tweed dress and Jimmy Choo pumps just a day before, but she traded her elegant look for a trendy athleisure outfit in honor of the sporty occasion.

Though her long-sleeved green blouse and coordinating Zara culottes were undoubtedly eye-catching, her striped sneakers stole the show. According to style blog Kate's Closet, the duchess wore the Ribbon Detail Lace Up Trainers from British retailer Marks and Spencer — and they're only $50!

Her exact color is currently sold out, but the shoes also come in a sleek shade of navy blue.