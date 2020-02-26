Kate Middleton stepped out in a surprisingly affordable pair of sneakers

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
The Duchess of Cambridge has a royal wardrobe filled with some of the most luxurious shoes around, but even a duchess can appreciate affordable sneakers.
The former Kate Middleton stepped out on Wednesday for a SportsAid event in London, where she spoke with the program's participants and their parents about how the organization provides support to young athletes.
She was spotted in an elegant tweed dress and Jimmy Choo pumps just a day before, but she traded her elegant look for a trendy athleisure outfit in honor of the sporty occasion.
Though her long-sleeved green blouse and coordinating Zara culottes were undoubtedly eye-catching, her striped sneakers stole the show. According to style blog Kate's Closet, the duchess wore the Ribbon Detail Lace Up Trainers from British retailer Marks and Spencer — and they're only $50!
Her exact color is currently sold out, but the shoes also come in a sleek shade of navy blue.
Marks and Spencer Ribbon Detail Lace Up Trainers
Designed to support the natural flexing of the foot, the comfortable sneakers feature using "Insolia Flex" technology. Kate's casual footwear also features green, tan and silver stripes — and even an extra touch of sparkle.
The shoes only have nine customer reviews so far, but almost all of them are extremely positive.
"Very comfortable. Love the fact they are vegan and love the green bits," one reviewer wrote. "Very stylish and perfect for work."
One customer even raved about the effects of the flexible sole.
"Bought as I hurt my leg and was advised to wear something with a softer/thicker sole than I normally wear," the customer explained. "These are ideal — soft and springy sole means I walk better as there is more give. They also look good (not too in your face)."
If you're looking for more royal sneaker inspiration, Kate has typically reached for her trusty pair of Superga sneakers when dressing for other casual outings.
The shoes have been her go-to since 2016, and have become incredibly popular thanks to their classic design and wide array of colors.
Superga Cotu Sneaker
No matter which sneaker she reaches for, the duchess proves you don't have to a royal budget to re-create her sporty looks!
