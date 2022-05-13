Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Jeans are comfortable and black pants are essential, but khaki pants are the neutral slack every wardrobe needs. Garments like khakis can feel uninspiring upon first glance, but when you pair them with the right mix of patterns and basics, the light-shaded bottom can leave an impactful mark.

While the soldier-looking pants are often associated with men's fashion, women can also take advantage of the endless iterations of this preppy style. Shop TODAY asked two stylists to share their best tips to style khakis for this season and beyond.

How to style khaki pants

Khaki pants come in different shades, from light tan to beige and taupe hues that can be worn casually or dressed up for an evening soiree. While they most resonate with office attire and uniform clothing (think military accouterments), the combinations you can make with these bottoms can actually be pretty endless. In fact, according to celebrity stylist Tara Swennen, khakis are "the perfect middle ground between jeans and dress pants."

"They are relaxed enough for weekend attire, but simultaneously fits the bill for a corporate casual dress code, or a clean and easy date night look," she added.

These slacks can be worn with patterns, bold colors or lighter shades of brown. If you are in a casual setting, wardrobe consultant Beverly Osemwenkhae recommends pairing khakis with a suede Chelsea boot or white sneakers, denim jacket or a lightweight knit sweater. You can also add a pop of color like tangerine, green or bubblegum pink to add some contrast to the neutral hue.

As for evening wear, Swennen advises styling them pants with a blazer and classic colors such as navy, white, charcoal, olive or black. "Throw on some leather boots or canvas sneakers with a matching belt to pull it all together."

"I will roll up my khaki pants and do a metallic strappy heel and a silk lace camisole, black moto jacket and add a statement earring or necklace to tie the look together," added Osemwenkhae.

If you want to add more visual appeal to your outfit, Swennen also suggests wearing a fun print or accessories like a belt, tie or a colorful sweater vest.

Here are some khaki pant options for women to take on your next weekend getaway or date night.

Khaki pants for women to shop

Khaki pants don't have to be boring and these ones are the perfect combination of elegance and comfort. They have a high-waisted fit and wide-leg for those days you need more room to move around.

You don't have to break up with skinny pants just because they're not TikTok-approved. Over 1,800 Amazon reviewers gave these a five-star rating for their stretchy fit and soft feel.

"I have a lot of trouble finding pants that for properly, but these are perfect. I just ordered 3 more pairs," one recent shopper said about how much they adore these stretchy pants.

For cooler date nights out, rock these khaki faux leather pants. They feature a high-waisted shape and stretchy fabric for a loose-fitting yet comfortable feel.

"These pants have a very high-end look; slightly lined nothing to make you too hot," one reviewer who approved of this pair said.

While this is a lighter version of the classic khaki color, these chino pants from Banana Republic Factory will become your new best friend. With a hook closure and soft cotton fabric, these pants are ideal for everyday wear. Customers also approve them for their flattering fit, even for curvy gals.

Don't miss out on this comfortable pair from Lee. The classy style has a mid-rise fit and is ideal for busybodies that don't have time to iron. They're made with a wrinkle-free fabric that will last all day!

Feel comfortable in the office with these stretchy dress pants. The fabric offers the perfect lift and stretch that hugs all your curves. Wear them with a silk blouse or linen shirt for a more elegant look.

Combine a classy fit and comfort with these flare pants from Old Navy. The pair is made with cotton and spandex that will let you move with flexibility. The pants also have secret pockets with a smoothing effect to keep your cards tight and secured.

If you think khaki pants are too casual, you haven't met this chic style from Zara. The pair matches modernity with comfort thanks to the laid-back fit. It also has a stretchy fabric and ruching details for a more feminine look.

These khaki cargo pants are ideal for your urban safari adventures or more casual encounters. The utility-inspired trousers feature two front zipper pockets and a side compartment to carry your essentials with ease.

For a more polished look, choose khaki pants with a smooth fabric. These high-rise pants have a loose silhouette that pairs nicely with a T-shirt and blazer.

Refresh your casual wardrobe with these J.Crew chino pants in a light khaki hue. This is a comfortable alternative to your regular slacks and trousers, plus they work well with your button-down shirts.

For the plus-size ladies, feel confident in these signature chinos from Lane Bryant. The super soft cotton and elastic waistband will keep you comfortable yet trendy when you head to your next event.

Wear this style from the office to the rooftop bar. This pair features an elasticized waistband for easy movement and a slim silhouette that matches most tops.

If comfort is your motto, opt for this utility pant featuring zip details at the hem. The pants have a more casual silhouette but can be paired with a suede jacket for a more elevated feel.

The high-waisted silhouette on these cargo pants can be paired with crop tops, T-shirts or blouses for a number of looks. Style it for a date night or keep it informal with sneakers during your next trip.

If you're looking for something classier, get these straight pants offering a high-waisted shape. These feature a hook and twin buttoned flap pockets for a more put-together look.

Whether you're curvy or petite, these Everlane pants will fit pristinely. The chic khaki pants are designed to hug your frame while elongating your figure.

"This is exactly what I want to wear with these 'return to office' vibes. Stylish enough to not look like sweatpants, soft enough to feel like sweatpants," said one buyer.

Take a break from your favorite denim and make these khaki jeans your new favorite pair. You can dress it up or down with the right elements. Add a floral blouse for a semi-casual look or a white blazer for a chic office wear.

Most customers love these chinos for the soft material and perfect fit. If you're a shapelier gal, you can even get the curvy fit version.

"The fabric is soft and washes and dries well, and they last forever," said one reviewer.

These pants are in between casual and dressy thanks to the relaxed fit. With a high-waisted silhouette and a wide fit, these chinos are ideal to wear at work, at the park or even at a high-end restaurant. These offer a military-inspired Hollywood vibe and roomy pockets to keep all your essentials.

There's nothing like wearing a khaki pant that is versatile and allows you to be flexible! This fit from Good American offers an elevated taste and has a smooth silhouette thanks to the cotton fabric.

