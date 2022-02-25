13 budget-friendly black pants for women of all shapes and sizes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The LBD isn't the only black wardrobe staple every woman needs. Like the little black dress, black pants are versatile and can pair with almost anything. Whether you're in search of black jeans, work-friendly trousers, leggings or even treggings — trousers meets leggings — Shop TODAY has you covered.

Here are some top-rated pairs of black pants that are suitable for every situation, whether you're heading back to the office or hitting up weekend brunch.

Best black pants for women, according to shoppers

Thousands of women love these flowy palazzo pants that can adapt to every kind of environment. They can be worn with everything from stilettos to slippers! They're the number one bestseller on Amazon's list of popular Women's Casual Pants and Capris, but they can also be dressy thanks to two faux decorated back pockets. You can also take them from the streets to the sheets — they're also the number one bestseller on Amazon's list of top-performing Women's Pajama Bottoms.

Thanks to Old Navy's Never-Fade technology, these pants won't turn borderline gray after too many washings. Also, forget that scratchy feeling — these two-way stretch twill pants are tag-free. But perhaps the coolest thing about these pants are the Clever Secret-Smooth front pockets designed to smooth your thighs. They're available in sizes 0-30, and a strong majority of their 400+ reviews are perfect five-star ratings.

If you still have to go into the office, these highly-rated pants will come in handy. They're ranked number one on Amazon's list of Bestsellers in Women's Wear to Work Pants & Capris. Fittingly named the All Day Pant, they can be comfortably worn for hours on end. Reviewers praise the relaxed fit and flattering mid-rise fit.

Who says work pants can't be comfy? These black pull-on dress pants feature an elastic waistband and four-way stretch fabric. The classy pinstripes and button accents make them appropriate for the office. They have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings and are currently the 7th top-selling pant on Amazon's list of Bestsellers in Women's Pants.

Classic is the best way to describe this mid-rise five-pocket black jean from the denim mecca that is Gap. The fit is slim, but not skinny. They're also cropped, so they look great with that new pair of shoes you want to show off. But the best part is they're made with Gap's sustainable Washwell denim, which uses a lot less water in the manufacturing process and is better for the planet.

Whether you call them mom pants or trousers, you'll probably love the pleated look of these relaxed fit slacks from Asos. They have a high waist and convenient side pockets. While they're new and only have a few reviews so far, shoppers are loving how comfortable they feel. "The trousers fit perfectly around the waist and the quality is amazing. It’s not too loose or tight," reads one recent five-star review.

These aptly named pants pride themselves on being easy to wear "from hip to hem." The waistband is pull-on, so there's no zippers getting stuck or buttons falling off. One five-star review describes them as "a high-quality, super comfortable everyday pant." They're made of a breathable cotton and can be worn with everything from flats to pumps.

The brand's "12-months-a-year, seven-days-a-week" pant features a flattering wide waistband and the brand's trademarked "Perfecting Pockets." They offer support while also lifting up problem areas that tend to sag. "These pants are going to be every curvy girl's dream! They are are flattering, professional, and hit all the right marks!" reads one verified five-star review. They're available in classic, petite and tall.

These bestselling slacks from Banana Republic are a consistent customer favorite thanks to their "absolutely perfect fit" and expansive versatility (which is a huge perk if you're the sort to go from the office to a night out). The bi-stretch fabric, which is washing machine-friendly, is a new offering that promises to stretch but not stretch out.

Since they're made of premium Italian denim — with tencel so they're soft and comfy, too — these pants normally retail for $178. Fortunately for us (and you!), they're currently more than 50 percent off. Ladies who appreciate the finer details will love the slight flair at the bottom as well as the stylish, yet subtle stripe down the sides.

Lululemon makes some of the best joggers out there. But for the ultimate black leggings, try their popular Align High-Rise pant. It comes in three lengths — 25 inches, 28 inches and 31 inches — so it works for women of all heights. Sure, they're a bit pricey, but they're made to last. The fabric is a high quality nylon and Lycra mix, and there's even a secret waistband pocket.

Looking for the best slimming jeans that aren't too tight? These jeans feature Lift Tuck technology that "slims from within." Modern is how the brand describes the fit: halfway between straight-leg and skinny. They're made of a stretchy denim, so consider ordering one size down. Still, they're not baggy. Since NYDJ has sizes across a variety of shapes, there's truly a size for everyone.

If the perfect black pair of boyfriend jeans exists it may be the Carson Jean from Carve Designs. "My new favorite jeans!" reads one review saying they're loose enough in the thighs and hips but not sloppy-looking. It's a great weekend pant that can easily be dressed up or down depending on your plans.

