"Polka dots are a big trend this spring, but it can be intimidating to wear. How can I wear the print without it being too overwhelming?" —@anabel0314

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

A simple way to wear the polka dot trend this spring is to go for a printed blouse and layer it with a jacket. By wearing a jacket over the trend, it allows you to reveal as much or as little of the print as you feel comfortable.

Silk polka dot blouse, $90, Zara

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"I’ve been seeing a lot of women wear sneakers with dresses and find that it can look either really cute, or really wrong. How do I pull off this look the right way?" —@hollyworad

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

There are three key rules to wearing sneakers with dresses. First, the sneakers look best when they are all white. Second, it is crucial to wear no-show or ankle socks so it doesn't distract from the crisp, clean look of the white sneakers. Third, the dress shouldn't be too long — your ankles must show to help elongate your figure. A midi-length dress is a perfect way to show off this trend without looking too young.

Free People Love to Love You Mustard Yellow Embroidered Button-Up Midi Dress, $128, Lulus

Ace Leather, $65, Keds

"With the overcast and rainy weather, I find myself wearing the same boring, weatherproof coats. How can I update my rainy day look?" —@glazaan

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Rainy weather can be such a drag to dress for; add a fun and unexpected raincoat to fight those wet weather blues. The updated version of the raincoat is a patterned coat.

Who What Wear Women's Modern Trenchcoat, $50, Target

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Booties, $60, Shopbop

"I am in my 50s but still consider myself to be young... are boyfriend jeans too young for me to wear?" —@Hlee_k

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Boyfriend jeans are never too young for anyone to wear! The key to wearing boyfriend jeans at an older age is to minimize the distress on the jeans. Also, adding classic pieces such as a button-down, tweed jacket and a blocked-heel flat brings the look together and makes it feel more age-friendly.

Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $40, H&M

Pointed Mid-Heel Pumps, $46, Zara