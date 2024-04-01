This Amazon cover-up has become a beach vacation essential — and it’s only $26

There are three things I look for in a swimsuit cover-up: Style, comfort and how easy it is to pack. The last thing I want to do is get on my hands and knees, pushing my suitcase down until it fits that one last thing I need it to fit, which often happens to be something we’ve all forgotten before (at least I have, dozens of times) — a swimsuit cover up.

It’s somewhat of an afterthought, at least for me, when it comes to tropical vacations. I’ve got my beachy dinner outfits, my colorful bathing suits and, of course, my sunscreen.

But I have definitely been that friend on vacation who ends up wearing an extra oversized pajama t-shirt (usually one I bought in Disney World in high school) as a cover-up. I don’t necessarily love being that friend, but it is what it is.

I’m a stressed-out packer, and I often stress about what I consider the essentials and tend to forget the rest. A stylish cover-up has never made that list of essentials. But after trying out this lightweight, comfortable pink cover-up from Amazon, I’m looking forward to tacking it on to the list of items I (excitedly) stress over the night before the trip.

Colorways: 35 | Sizes: S-3XL | Materials: 100% rayon

Why I like this swimsuit cover-up

It’s so stylish that it replaces other outfits

I love this cover-up for a number of reasons — the pink pop of color (so summery!), the fact that it takes up almost no space at all in my bag (I’m always trying to avoid checking expensive luggage!) and of course, the fact that it’s only $26.

But wearing this cover-up makes me want to travel back in time to all of my previous beach vacations where I threw on that raggedy pajama t-shirt and called it a day. Throwing on this cover-up is just as easy, if not easier, and it's so fashionable.

First, it takes up the least amount of space in my bag compared to any other item I usually pack, hands down. Plus, it actually replaces a lot of what I consider my day-time outfits when I’m on vacation, saving even more space in my bag. It looks like a cute t-shirt dress I would pack anyway.

Instead of making several outfit changes, I'm able to use this cover-up as the first thing I put on over my bathing suit in the morning and continue to wear it — avoiding a trip to the hotel room — during day time excursions out on the town to run errands or grab lunch. It’s stylish and provides the perfect amount of coverage, making it appropriate to wear for all non-poolside outings.

It’s comfortable, convenient and lightweight

I’ve already mentioned how stylish I feel in this cover-up, but something that is even more important to me personally is comfort, especially on vacation. I love relaxing poolside without any discomfort when it comes to the bathing suit or clothes I’m wearing, fully able to soak up the sun without a care in the world.

Lounging in this cover-up felt like I was wearing my pajamas in the best way possible — I was cool, comfortable and even more pleased when I opened my eyes to see the beachy pink color.

It’s wide v-neck style also makes it easy to take on and off for quick dips in the pool, perfect for someone who is all about convenience, like myself. I also especially love the wide sleeves: Since the material is loose around my arms, I felt cooler and less likely to leave sweat or water stains from my bathing suit.

I can’t wait to pack it for future beach trips

Summer is quickly approaching, and I’m excited to say goodbye to my oversized pajama t-shirt turned cover-up and hello to a more sophisticated and elegant choice. Whether it’s a quick trip to my local beach in New York or a tropical beach vacation to the Caribbean, this cover-up is coming with me for the ride.

It's safe to say that never again will I have to be 'that friend,' underprepared in my shabby Mickey Mouse t-shirt at the pool.

