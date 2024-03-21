This anti-aging serum helps keep my skin healthy and smooth — and it’s less than $45

With 40 solidly in the rearview mirror and 50 right around the corner, taking care of my skin is part of my daily routine. A popular beauty blogger inspired my current morning and evening skin care regimen, especially serums, which I’ve been using for a couple of years. But for me, my routine is not just a desire to look younger and combat aging, it’s also to care for my overall health.
In 2015, my dermatologist discovered some precancerous cells on my face and suggested I take a proactive approach to prevent more from developing by using a prescription-based retinol. Experts previously told Shop TODAY that this ingredient can provide many benefits, from skin cell turnover to reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, it can be harsh on the skin and requires working up to daily use.
I gave the prescription from my dermatologist a try, but I didn't like the slightly goopy, sticky texture and the tingling sensation. And after all the time I spent using it, I started to see my skin flake and had to give it a break. That's why I turned to an over-the-counter serum and hoped it would yield the same benefits.
Sunday Riley's A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum
What does the Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum do?
Sunday Riley’s A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum claims it has all the benefits of a traditional retinol without the downsides. According to the brand, this formula has a different combination of vitamin A and an “advanced strength” retinoid that boasts a whopping 6.5% mix of retinol blends, including retinoid ester blend, liposome-encapsulated retinol blend and blue-green algae. Plus, it has added COQ10, which can help improve signs of aging or sun-damaged skin. Lastly, and most importantly, the brand says these ingredients combined with hydryoxypinacolone retinoate (HPR) can be just as effective as a prescription retinol without the irritation.
What I like about this product
Given my experience with prescription retinol, I was excited to see what the Sunday Riley serum would do for me. While the cost is on the higher end, my personal opinion is that you’re paying for the quality and the results, and it’s not as expensive as other well-known retinol serums.
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
This cult-favorite mascara lengthened the lashes of one Shop TODAY writer — and it boasts a $5 price tag.
$4.99
Amazon
$4.99
Ulta
$8.89
Walmart
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder
Craft the perfect eye look with this crème-to-powder stick.
$10.85
$16.00
Amazon
Nivea Skin Firming Lotion
According to the brand, this gel cream can firm and tone skin in as little as two weeks.
$8.08
$10.19
Amazon
$10.27
Walmart
$10.29
Target
Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Suitable for all skin types, this award-winning foundation helps reduce redness and even skin tone.
$31.50
$45.00
Haus Labs
Dermaplaning Tool Set
Remove unwanted dead skin and facial hair in one easy, quick motion with this dermaplaning tool set.
$8.99
Amazon
Derm Correxion Contour Cream
This anti-aging moisturizer targets signs of aging and is gentle enough for daily use, says the brand.
$32.99
RoC Skincare
$24.97
$29.99
Amazon
$32.99
Ulta
Monochromatic Multi-Stick
Add color to your eyes, lips and cheeks with this cream-to-powder blush stick.
$5.00
Amazon
What The Foundation
This tinted moisturizing balm combines makeup and moisturizer, offering light-medium coverage.
$44.00
Jones Road Beauty
Ogee Sculpted Lip Oil
Nutrient-rich butters and waxes in this lip oil offer a light tint and soothe your lips, according to the brand.
$28.00
Amazon
$32.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Advanced Neck Firming Cream
Made with hydrating ingredients, the brand says this cream delivers a smoother, firmer neck area.
$54.00
Amazon
$54.00
DRMTLGY
Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation
This medium-to-full coverage foundation also hydrates skin for 24 hours, helping you achieve a natural glow.
$47.00
Sephora
$47.00
Nordstrom
$47.00
Macy's
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Tired of bed head? This satin pillowcase claims to reduces frizz.
$18.99
Amazon
Kitsch Ice Roller for Face
This roller claims to improve circulation to your face and neck, reducing irritation and inflammation.
$15.98
$23.00
Amazon
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Achieve heatless curls overnight with these rollers, says the brand.
$15.98
$18.00
Amazon
The warning label advises that people who haven’t used retinoids before start with every other day use. However, since I've used one before, I started using it every day and experienced no negative side effects. I started by applying it at night to clean and dry skin, followed by my usual night moisturizer (I stopped using the other serums I normally use at night to see what Sunday Riley’s would do in comparison). One pump was enough for my face, and what I love most about it is its texture, which reminds me of a moisturizer.
What to consider
Some reviewers on the Sephora website complain about the way it smells. It does have a smell that is decidedly not scented and perfumed like most of the things we’re used to putting on our faces.
How long before you see a change in your skin?
I noticed a difference after the first use. My skin felt smoother and softer right away. After four weeks of consistent nightly use, my skin looks healthier, firmer, and has a fresh glow. I have even noticed fewer fine lines. Some Sephora reviewers who had adult acne have posted photos showing dramatic results after using this Sunday Riley serum, and while my results have been more gradual, I definitely see an improvement.
One thing to note from experts is that using a retinol can make your skin more photo-sensitive, so using a daily sunscreen is essential to protect your new skin from sun damage. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing further improvement from continued daily use, since dermatologists say that seeing the results of a new skin care routine can take anywhere from six weeks to three months.
I'm happy with the results
Overall, I didn’t expect dramatic results, but I’m happy with the healthy skin I’m seeing after a month of use, and I plan to continue using it. While I’m not expecting the type of results I’d get from a facial or a procedure, I feel confident in knowing I’m using a good quality product on my skin that will actively help me target aging and keep me looking my best as I approach 50. Now, if only I could find a body lotion that would reverse the years!