Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway shares 3 heat-free ways to style hair

When it comes to hair, hot tools like flat irons or curling wands aren't ideal when you're trying to reduce damage. No matter how many serums, oils and protectants you apply, opting for heat-free styling is often the best way to go.

Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share three hairstyles for curly hair that are far from basic but easy to pull off. The best part? You don't need expensive products or treatments to create an easy style that works for you this fall. You also won't need any styling tools or instruction manual to make it happen.

From a hairstyle that you can prepare overnight to an upgraded take on an on-the-go ponytail, Redway breaks down all the ways to pull these hairstyles off, and exactly how to do it.

Yarn Wrap Method

Redway says this method allows you to stretch your curls without heat and should be done the night before in order to have your hair styled right in the morning.

To successfully yarn wrap your hair, your hair should be damp before you begin. Once your hair is damp, add in the TGIN leave-in conditioner and then section your hair off into four different sections; for shorter hair, the smaller the better. Section by section, take a string of yarn and then fold it in half, placing one side along the part of your hair that is gathered in your hands.

After placing the yarn, wrap the remaining yarn around the gathered hair, going vertically down the shaft. Once you reach the ends, Redway recommends applying the Jane Carter Solution Nourish and Shine to them. Once you twist past the ends, be sure to knot the yarn so that it does not unravel.

This leave-in conditioner is formulated with hair-loving ingredients such as green tea, shea butter and argan oil. Though it's packed full of hydration, the lightweight formula absorbs into the hair, leaving you with frizz-free, smooth tresses.

For hair that could use an extra boost of hydration without feeling greasy or weighed down, the Jane Carter Solution Nourish & Shine formula can deliver. It only takes a small amount to seal in moisture and leave curls looking bouncy and feeling hydrated.

Joining Ponytails

If you're looking to upgrade your typical look, joining ponytails are an effortless way to get in on the braid trend, even if you're a novice with braiding.

To pull off this hairstyle, you'll need to prep your hair with a volumizing mousse in order to keep strands smooth and in place. After applying the mousse, part your hair down the middle and clip one side of your hair away; you can decide which side you want to start with first.

After choosing a side, divide that side into three sections. Take the section that is closest to your forehead and gather it into a ponytail. From there, you'll want to continue adding each additional section onto the next that you put into a ponytail until you reach the back of your head.

Seal off the look by applying an oil to your ends and then head out the door!

This mousse from Herbal Essences was formulated to give hair some serious body. Formulated with passionflower and Manuka honey, it provides hold and frizz control while remaining safe for color-treated hair.

Rope Twist with Scarf

There are not many ways to style a ponytail on its own, so the rope twist is a quick and easy way to add some flair to an otherwise boring hairstyle.

You'll want to start by spraying a leave-in conditioner in your hair and then brush it into a ponytail; be sure to incorporate some hairspray if your hair feels slippery. Then, gather your hair into a ponytail before tying a scarf around the front of your hair.

Once the scarf is in place, tie it under your ponytail. Start to section your ponytail into two sections, along with the two ends of the scarf that hang underneath. Before you start to twist your hair along with the scarf onto itself, apply some hairspray to your hair. Continue twisting your hair until you reach the bottom and then use a small elastic to secure the twist and scarf in place.

This leave-in conditioner is formulated with ingredients that work to protect color-treated hair, such as arginine. Not only does it protect hair, but it also detangles and softens damaged locks.

For body, shine and hold, this caviar-infused hairspray is meant to last all day long. It also makes hair easier to manage while styling.

These hair elastics come in convenient packs of up to 300, so even if you lose a few along the way, you'll have plenty left to style with.

