Ashley Graham just revealed her affordable secret for flawless wavy hair

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Anyone with curly hair knows how tricky it can be to keep those locks smooth and frizz-free. Thankfully, Ashley Graham has the perfect solution — she's been using the surprisingly affordable John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl-Perfecting Spray since she was 15 years old, and she has nothing but love for it.

Graham has been quarantining in her home state of Nebraska for the past few months, but that doesn't mean she's given up on maintaining her trademark tousled waves. Yes, the model makes the hairstyle look effortless, but even Graham could use a little help once in a while.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Graham revealed she has been using this spray religiously for her entire adult life. Her expert advice: use the spray on damp hair, followed by some dry shampoo.

"Day-two and day-three hair with the spray are the best," she told Glamour.

The magnesium-enriched spray works to condition and gloss your curls while fighting off frizz, keeping your hair under control and looking photo-shoot ready at all times. The spray is formulated to work just as well with chemically- and color-treated hair, and even provides additional heat protection for those who prefer to blow dry their hair.

The salon-quality, alcohol-free formula is meant to enhance your natural curls, leaving your hair silky and smooth instead of crunchy. The spray won't leave your hair sticky or greasy, and your perfectly-formed curls will be light and flexible, with no added weight or stiffness.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The product has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and reviewers cannot stop raving about this spray.

"My hair looks voluminous but just feels conditioned and soft!" one verified reviewer wrote. "And those waves STAY."

Other reviewers loved how the formula never felt crunchy after air-drying.

"It gave me an overall look of nice frizz-free waves without the crunchy feel that most products tend to leave behind once your hair dries," another reviewer wrote.

Perhaps most importantly, people say it lives up to its claims of keeping frizz at bay.

"All I do is spritz this on and my hair is perfect — defined waves that aren't crunchy or sticky all day!" a verified shopper wrote.

Keeping your hair looking healthy can be difficult, but sometimes having an easy-to-use spray can make all the difference. So if you're looking to step your hair game up to Ashley Graham level, this celebrity-approved spray might just be what you're looking for.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!