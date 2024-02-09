Struggling with a dry, flaky scalp? This detox treatment instantly soothes my itchy skin

Having struggled with scalp issues for years, I was skeptical about finding a solution that could address the dryness, flaking and itchiness without leaving my scalp and hair feeling greasy.

After all, as a beauty writer and enthusiast, I’ve tried seemingly every scalp product in the hopes that one would stand out among the rest. While some products offered promising results initially, the dreaded flakes would often return by the next day (at the latest). And when the cold, winter months came around — all hope seemed to be lost.

That is, until I tried Act+Acre Cold Processed Vitamin E Scalp Detox Oil — a true must-have for anyone, but especially those struggling with a dry scalp.

It moisturizes even the driest scalps

While shopping for a new scalp product, moisture and hydration are always at the top of my priority list. Prior to incorporating Act+Acre’s scalp detox oil into my weekly hair care routine, I would notice flaking almost immediately after washing my hair. By the next day, I could already feel the itch returning.

Upon first use of the Act+Acre scalp oil, I could already see a drastic improvement in my scalp dryness and flakes. Not only did it provide deep hydration, but it also helped to soothe any itchiness I was experiencing. I was instantly hooked and knew that I had found my holy grail of scalp care products — finally!

It wasn’t until I went to repurchase the product that I saw I wasn’t alone in these results—the brand claims 90% of users noticed less flaking, 89% of users said their scalp felt less dry and 89% said their scalp was less itchy after just one use.

Courtesy Jennifer Wirth

It breaks down build-up

While many products boast moisturizing capabilities, few have delivered without leaving my fine hair feeling weighed down at the root with a greasy build-up. The Act+Acre Cold Processed Vitamin E Scalp Detox Oil, however, struck the perfect balance.

Not only does it tackle my main concerns of hydration and flakes, it also breaks down the stubborn build-up that’s often left behind by other hair care products. In fact, the brand shares that 95% of users saw build-up removed after one use. I’m continuously shocked at how clean my scalp feels and how much longer that feeling lasts.

My scalp is noticeably healthier

With a blend of natural ingredients, like sunflower oil, baobab oil, basil leaf, and moringa oil, this product has left my scalp noticeably healthier with each use. It would be an understatement to say that it has become a favorite product in my hair care routine, because it’s more of a non-negotiable.

I love that it’s easy to use. I simply part my hair and apply the oil directly to my scalp in sections, especially focusing on my more troublesome areas. After massaging the product into my scalp using my fingertips, I pin my hair up while I do chores or relax for 20 to 30 minutes prior to my shower. I wash and condition my hair like normal and go about my hair routine without having to worry about flakes immediately returning.

So, if you’re struggling with a dry, flaky scalp like I was, give the Act+Acre Cold Processed Vitamin E Scalp Detox Oil a try and see the results for yourself. Who knows, it may become a must-have in your hair care routine, too!