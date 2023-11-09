This tea tree oil shampoo and conditioner duo gave me a healthy scalp and luscious hair

One of the primary sources of my confidence is my hair. I’ve always kept it long, barring a misguided shoulder cut that I still remember more than 15 years later. But one risk associated with length is flat, bodiless hair at the root. This is especially prevalent during colder months when dandruff and itchy scalps are in full swing. Believe me, every winter my hair gets duller and my scalp gets itchier. That is, until I found this tea tree shampoo and conditioner.

It decreases dandruff and alleviates my itchy scalp

I first purchased this shampoo and conditioner duo in July 2022 because I was struggling with an itchy scalp and dandruff. Plus, it was on sale for Prime Day, which means it would be silly not to try it. After just a few washes, I noticed that I had less dandruff and my scalp would only itch if I had taken a few too many days in between washing my hair.

The brand also claims that the shampoo and conditioner will fight hair loss and promote hair growth. Since my hair grows quickly but I’m still always losing strands in the shower, I can't really notice a change in my hair thickness. However, its ability to fight dandruff and itchiness gets an A+ in my book.

It adds volume to the root and shine to the body

I didn’t realize how much I loved this shampoo and conditioner until a few months ago when I decided to switch up my shampoo and conditioner routine. I had been using the duo for over a year and was looking for a change. I turned to multiple shampoos and conditioners that prioritized volume, only to find that my hair felt drier, tangled easier, looked duller and laid flat at the root. Worst of all, my dandruff resurfaced.

Courtesy Bella Druckman

Frustrated, I returned to what I knew best — my tea tree shampoo and conditioner. Before my hair had dried after my first wash, I knew I had made the right choice. When using the other shampoos and conditioners, my hair would tangle easily when wet and dry, making brushing a noisy, long and sometimes painful endeavor. With my tea tree treatment, my brush moved through my hair almost seamlessly. I was shocked that I had ever given this duo up.

When my hair dried, it was luscious to the touch, voluminous at the root and shined in the light. The strands that had fallen lifelessly down my head just one wash before now beautifully framed my face. My friends immediately noticed, some asking me if I had gotten a blowout. “Nope,” I answered, “I just went back to my old shampoo and conditioner!”

It has a mellow scent

I have a sensitive nose, so I find long-lasting smells overwhelming. Luckily, the duo’s scent of mint and tea tree oil lasts just long enough for me — only a few hours. If you’re looking for a shampoo and conditioner that will keep your hair smelling delicious all day long, this duo isn’t for you.

As we trudge into the dry winter months, this shampoo and conditioner will remain a staple in my shower. When my lips are chapped from the cold and my limbs itchy from dry skin, at least I’ll know that my scalp is dandruff- and itch-free. Plus, that extra volume and shine will look great in holiday photos. If you’re looking to say goodbye to your dry, itchy scalp and hello to some soft, shiny locks, this duo is for you.